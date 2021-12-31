ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

VIDEO: Gunman chases, shoots at car on busy Queens street

By Wcbs 880 Newsroom
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXRHt_0dZwaNPE00

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A gunman chased and shot at a car in a chaotic scene on a busy Queens street this week, police said.

The NYPD released video of the shooting Friday as they search for the suspect and a white Mercedes-Benz he was spotted getting out of.

Police said the man exited the Mercedes sedan around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Jamaica Avenue and 107th Street in Richmond Hill.

Once out of the car, the man pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue, police said.

Video shows the man running around and shooting at the car, which reverses and then speeds off as the man gives chase.

Police said the suspect fled northbound down 107th Street on foot.

No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Photo credit NYPD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25xjA5_0dZwaNPE00
Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Jamaica, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Richmond Hill, NY
City
Queens, NY
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Nypdtips#Mercedes Benz#Nypd Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy