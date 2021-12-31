VIDEO: Gunman chases, shoots at car on busy Queens street

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- A gunman chased and shot at a car in a chaotic scene on a busy Queens street this week, police said.

The NYPD released video of the shooting Friday as they search for the suspect and a white Mercedes-Benz he was spotted getting out of.

Police said the man exited the Mercedes sedan around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday near Jamaica Avenue and 107th Street in Richmond Hill.

Once out of the car, the man pulled a gun and fired multiple rounds at a dark-colored sedan traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue, police said.

Video shows the man running around and shooting at the car, which reverses and then speeds off as the man gives chase.

Police said the suspect fled northbound down 107th Street on foot.

No injuries or property damage were reported, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Photo credit NYPD