Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are there more great season 13 stories on the way? We, of course, want them as soon as humanly possible. Alas, this is where we come bearing the bad news: We’re in yet another week of what is an extended hiatus for the LL Cool J – Chris O’Donnell series. There is no new episode tonight and beyond just that, there won’t be any one next week either. This is a break brought in part on by the holiday season, as most major networks opt to not broadcast their most-popular shows so close to Christmas.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO