Tyson Fury will take 80 per cent of the fight purse if he faces Dillian Whyte in 2022.The WBC ordered the “Gypsy King” to defend his heavyweight title against 33-year-old Whyte after making the latter the mandatory challenger following Fury’s sensational victory over Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas earlier this year.Whyte was originally said to be demanding a 45 per cent cut but will now receive less than half of the overall totall, with Fury the significant favourite for a bout planned to take place at some point in early spring.Now the two camps have a fortnight to agree...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO