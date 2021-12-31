ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Gonzaga to require COVID boosters for students, staff

Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga University is joining the ranks of schools requiring vaccinated students and employees to get a coronavirus booster shot. The Spokesman-Review reports Gonzaga will require...

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bay News 9

Colleges and universities shift plans amid omicron spread

Colleges and universities across the U.S. are increasingly choosing to begin their post-holiday sessions online amid the national spike in COVID-19’s omicron variant. On Tuesday, seven campuses in the University of California system — which is comprised of 10 campuses serving more than 285,000 students, and is the largest employer in the state, and among the largest university systems in the country — announced plans to open winter quarter classes with two weeks of remote classes, from Jan. 3 to Jan. 17.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Universities overhaul spring semester plans as omicron surges

With the recent uptick in Covid-19 cases, colleges and universities across the country are making spring semester changes to keep the highly transmissible omicron variant away from campus. While some public health experts said omicron might result in fewer hospitalizations, especially in vaccinated people, the new variant is responsible for...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#College#Ap#Nyu#The University Of Chicago#The University Of Oregon
uticaphoenix.net

15-Year-Old Scholar Makes History As The Youngest Student To Graduate

In the event of a teenager graduating from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) next week, at the tender age of 15, Jack Rico will be the youngest graduate in the school’s history. Rico of Huntington Beach will receive his fifth degree, a bachelor’s degree with honors in...
COLLEGES
CBS Philly

Temple University Pushes Move-In Back Due To ‘Significant Increase’ In COVID Omicron Variant

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will start the Spring semester with virtual classes and without students on campus, citing “the significant increase of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the region and the country,” according to the university’s website. Students will now move back onto campus Jan. 22. Temple was originally slated to bring students back onto campus Jan. 8. “This means that classes will be taught virtually through Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, with the exception of essential in-person classes. Additionally, move-in for residential students is delayed until Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022,” the university’s COVID page said. Temple currently has a mask mandate requiring “all members of the campus community [to] wear masks indoors and in enclosed spaces.” They are also urging all eligible students, faculty, and staff get their COVID vaccine boosters. The university also said it will offer on-campus COVID testing starting Jan. 3 Read the entire announcement here.
COLLEGES
NBC News

Physics professor mysteriously sent $180,000 to help students

Professor Vinod Menon received a package containing $180,000 in cash from a mysterious sender who said the funds are for students in need. Authorities say the money is legit, though little is known about the donor, who wrote they had “a long, productive, immensely rewarding” career after earning physics degrees from City College of New York.Dec. 22, 2021.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Connecticut Post

Detroit schools close through Wednesday for COVID-19 testing

DETROIT (AP) — All Detroit schools will be closed through Wednesday during the first week of January so that teachers and staff can be tested for COVID-19 amid a statewide spike in cases. The Detroit Public Schools Community District announced Friday that the district was canceling all in-person, online...
DETROIT, MI
fresnoalliance.com

The Decay Of FUSD

“I’ve never worked for such inept people before.”. “When we got back to school in August [2021], it was as if the administration was making it up as they went along.”. “[These days] I go to my job and I can’t teach my subject.”. “This is the worst...
FRESNO, CA
Hyde Park Herald

University of Chicago requiring booster shots of students and staff

The super-contagious omicron strain of COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread across the country. Research shows that two-dose mRNA vaccines, such as those by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, are effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization because of the disease, but a third booster shot is necessary to provide protection against omicron infection.
CHICAGO, IL
KTLA

California State University students, staff required to get COVID boosters

California State University, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, announced Wednesday that it is requiring all students and staff to get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for the spring semester amid concerns over the omicron variant. The announcement follows the University of California system on Tuesday placing a similar mandate for students and staff across its campuses after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy