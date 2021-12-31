ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains lower, livestock mixed.

The News-Gazette
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for...

www.news-gazette.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures mixed, nearby hogs lower

Cattle futures were mixed on little news to trade on. Live cattle were trading lower with some profit-taking and traders tidying up positions to close the year. Feeder cattle gained some support on muddling corn futures. It was a quiet week for direct cash cattle trade between Christmas and the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
MARKETS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: All Futures Turn Lower

Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 20 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 3 to 10 cents lower. Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower with trade still working to consolidate above $6.00 with spillover pressure from soybeans Thursday morning and spread action remaining firmer. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with driving demand starting to ease back.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Mixed Into Afternoon

The livestock complex is trading in a mixed manner into Thursday afternoon as many traders are already checking out for the long weekend. It’s a mixed market environment for the livestock sector as the feeder cattle contracts trade higher but the live cattle and lean hog contracts both venture lower. The market isn’t likely to see a lot more support develop until next week as traders step out early for the long weekend.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Row Crops Higher, Wheat Lower

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1 1/2 cents, March soybeans were up 10 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was down 8 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, along with France, Germany and Japan after the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high Monday.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

Livestock Check-in Ahead of Christmas

After an impressive rally from September to new contract highs in late November, live cattle futures have retraced almost exactly 50% of the previous rally effort. The February contract has now entered somewhat of a "no-man's land" as the proximity to contract highs and major fall lows are now equidistant. That said, trends are still solidly down on most applicable time scales with downward momentum showing no signs of abating after last week's trade. To give more confidence about price finding support, we would want to see a bullish divergence from price around either the 50% retracement level or the 61.8% retracement down at $134.419. Spot prices slipped below the 50-day moving average on Friday while the 100-day was held on both Thursday and Friday. The 200-day moving average rests down at $134.05. We could envision price becoming sticky around the 50- and 100-day moving averages, allowing time for momentum indicators to find a bottom and turn higher. These issues considered, a bearish policy remains advised in February live cattle with the acknowledgement we could be very close to price finding an interim bottom.
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year. We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you all back at our next auction, Saturday, Jan. 8.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed, Weak Overnight Trade

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with losses in soybeans, meal and Chicago wheat but gains in corn, Kansas City, Minneapolis and soybean oil. More low-volume, holiday trade expected the balance of the week.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit their advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and tight...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Is the soybean market overbought, analyst asks

While the South American soybean crop is seen as too dry, the soybean complex is seen as overbought. With the slow volume of trade and an extreme technical overbought condition, the reversal yesterday might be enough to bring some short-term selling pressure. The two-week outlook for southern Brazil and Argentina still shows some scattered rains but mostly well below-normal precipitation.
AGRICULTURE

