D.C., Maryland and Virginia All Set New Records for Daily COVID Cases

D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set records for daily coronavirus cases Thursday, with the two states doing so for the second consecutive day.

The District also recorded a new all-time peak case number on Thursday, with 2,241 infections, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported .

Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Health reported 14,316 new cases Thursday — nearly 3,500 more than the record-high 10,873 from just 24 hours prior.

Virginia’s one-day total also jumped considerably Thursday, with the state health department reporting 8,594 confirmed virus cases after recording 6,891 new cases Wednesday, according to WJLA.

