ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

D.C., Maryland and Virginia All Set New Records for Daily COVID Cases

By WI Web Staff
The Washington Informer
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJ8Bn_0dZwYRge00

D.C., Maryland and Virginia all set records for daily coronavirus cases Thursday, with the two states doing so for the second consecutive day.

The District also recorded a new all-time peak case number on Thursday, with 2,241 infections, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported .

Meanwhile, the Maryland Department of Health reported 14,316 new cases Thursday — nearly 3,500 more than the record-high 10,873 from just 24 hours prior.

Virginia’s one-day total also jumped considerably Thursday, with the state health department reporting 8,594 confirmed virus cases after recording 6,891 new cases Wednesday, according to WJLA.

The post D.C., Maryland and Virginia All Set New Records for Daily COVID Cases appeared first on The Washington Informer .

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
104.3 WOW Country

COVID Cases are Falling Fastest in The Five Least Vaccinated States, Idaho is One of Them

Get Vaccinated, we hear it and see it everywhere. According to data from a New York Times article called Coronavirus in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count, "More than 55,000 coronavirus patients are hospitalized nationwide, far fewer than in September but an increase of more than 15 percent over the last two weeks. The current outbreak continues to be driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Scientists in several states have detected cases of the Omicron variant in recent days."
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#All Set#Wjla Tv#Channel 7 Rrb#Daily Covid Cases
foxbaltimore.com

Omicron variant overwhelming Maryland, positivity rate nearing 16 percent

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland is reporting thousands of new COVID-19 cases and hospitals are already at or near capacity. Right now, hospitals are mainly focusing on COVID-19 patients and are already being directed by the state to delay non-emergency procedures. The day after Christmas, the Maryland Department of Health...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Three Maryland Counties Run Out Of Rapid Tests; Here’s Where To Get Tested

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Three Maryland counties on Tuesday announced they are clean out of rapid COVID-19 tests as people rush to get tested amid a surge in cases. The surge, propelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, led to record positivity and hospitalizations in Maryland. As of Tuesday morning, the percentage of people testing positive is 17.58%, and hospitalizations topped 1,800.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Most COVID-19 Deaths in America

Ironically, the nation that is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths. The U.S. recorded just over 50.2 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 798,000, are 15% of the world’s total. Contributing considerably to these counts […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 48,982,600 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 14,972 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 6,013 to as high as 21,758, depending on the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

List of COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites open in Maryland this week

Earlier this week, the Maryland Department of Health released a list of places with COVID-19 testing available and vaccination sites open from Monday, Dec. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 26 throughout the state. The list below includes free community testing site locations and hours operated by local health departments in the...
MARYLAND STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

6 states account for 60% of US COVID-19 hospitalizations

Six states in the Midwest and East Coast account for more than half of the nation's total COVID-19 hospitalizations confirmed in recent weeks, NBC News reported Dec. 7. Federal data shows 35 states and the District of Columbia have seen hospitalization rates increase in the last two weeks. Michigan, Ohio,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

The Washington Informer

Washington, DC
262
Followers
309
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

 https://www.washingtoninformer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy