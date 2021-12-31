Justice Center planters get a new look for the new year

The large planter box at the Grayson County Justice Center recently received an act of kindness aimed at brightening the days of the people who walk past them.

Grayson County District Attorney's Office Manager Sherri Williams spruced up the box that runs along Lamar Street at Crockett Street.

'I saw a need and thought, I can complain or I can do something to make this better," Williams said of the project which her boss, GC District Attorney Brett Smith announced to commissioners this week.

Williams said she visited with the county's maintenance director and he blessed the project so she was on her way.

"I created a planting plan that would include native plants that would be easily maintained over the years to come."

That included two types of lantana, mondo grass, blue agave and yucca color guard along with four pots for annuals just to keep things interesting.

Williams said she wanted to do it because, "Our business can almost always be negative and I hoped that seeing the flowers would bring a smile to someone having a bad day and also bring a sense of pride to our Justice Center."

"She did that on her own private time," Smith told commissioners. He said the county maintenance department did put in the sprinkler system for her and most of the cost of the project was paid by the county.

