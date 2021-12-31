ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson County, TX

Justice Center planters get a new look for the new year

By Jerrie Whiteley, Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RFUug_0dZwYQnv00

The large planter box at the Grayson County Justice Center recently received an act of kindness aimed at brightening the days of the people who walk past them.

Grayson County District Attorney's Office Manager Sherri Williams spruced up the box that runs along Lamar Street at Crockett Street.

'I saw a need and thought, I can complain or I can do something to make this better," Williams said of the project which her boss, GC District Attorney Brett Smith announced to commissioners this week.

Williams said she visited with the county's maintenance director and he blessed the project so she was on her way.

"I created a planting plan that would include native plants that would be easily maintained over the years to come."

That included two types of lantana, mondo grass, blue agave and yucca color guard along with four pots for annuals just to keep things interesting.

Williams said she wanted to do it because, "Our business can almost always be negative and I hoped that seeing the flowers would bring a smile to someone having a bad day and also bring a sense of pride to our Justice Center."

"She did that on her own private time," Smith told commissioners. He said the county maintenance department did put in the sprinkler system for her and most of the cost of the project was paid by the county.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Lantana, TX
County
Grayson County, TX
Grayson County, TX
Government
Center, TX
Government
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Smith
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

179
Followers
324
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sherman, TX from Herald Democrat.

 http://heralddemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy