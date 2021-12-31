ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State’s band plays tribute to Notre Dame’s at the Zoo

By Michael Chen
 2 days ago
It was announced earlier this week that the Irish band would not make the trip south to Arizona to perform in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl. It is an unfortunate situation, but given the circumstances, the decision was made with the student’s best interest in mind.

The Oklahoma State band on the other hand, did make the trip and performed last night at the Phoenix Zoo during their annual Zoo Lights exhibit. Although the Irish were not physically there, the Cowboy band made sure they were present as they quickly learned Victory March and played it in front the Zoo Lights crowd.

