The bizarre Sunday saga of Antonio Brown continued into the evening following his epic meltdown and subsequent release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Joseph Salvador of Sports Illustrated reported that Brown was escorted by police to the airport following his third-quarter exit from the Bucs' Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Salvador further reported that the former Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots wideout later took to Instagram to thank Tampa Bay for the opportunity.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO