A third New Jersey resident has been charged in a stolen mail, “check washing” scheme that resulted in thousands of dollars being stolen, Bethlehem Township police report. Richard B. Colin, 26, of the first block of Scofield Street in Newark, New Jersey, was not in custody as of Wednesday morning but felony charges of forgery, theft by deception and receiving stolen property were filed Tuesday in the district court in the township, records show.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO