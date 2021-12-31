ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Gameday Make Their College Football Playoff Picks

By Harrison Reno
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago
Things are all but settled in Miami, Florida, as No. 3 Georgia gets ready to face No. 2 Michigan in the second of two College Football Playoff Semifinal games on New Year's Eve. After Georgia's dismal loss to No. 1 Alabama in the SEC Championship earlier this month, the latest betting lines feature Georgia as a touchdown favorite over the Wolverines.

Michigan and Georgia are expected to provide the marquee matchup of the two semifinal games this year, a contest that could rival Georgia-Oklahoma (2017) and Clemson-Ohio State (2019) for one of the best games in the playoff era.

The aforementioned No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide are set for their semifinal matchup versus No. 4 Cincinnati, the first-ever non-power-five program to feature in the College Football Playoffs. The undefeated AAC champions did enough to finally kick the door down and represent the group of five programs in the postseason.

The latest numbers out of Vegas show that the Bearcats are walking into Dallas, Texas, with an all too familiar test of defeating Alabama and Nick Saban. Currently, Alabama is almost a two-touchdown favorite to beat the Bearcats in Dallas, Texas, as part of the Cotton Bowl.

What did ESPN's College Gameday and this week's guest picker WWE legend and former UGA defensive lineman Bill Goldberg have to say about the two playoff matchups?

Desmond Howard took his alma matter in the Michigan Wolverines saying:

I think Michigan's deep is gonna put a lot of pressure on Stetson Bennett, get him to make a couple of mistakes. And I think Michigan will win this game

Georgia Opens as the Early Favorite in the National Championship Game

Georgia's Defense Finds Its Edge Again

Portal Impact: Kendrick's Performance Substantiates Smart's Strategy

Bll Goldberg:

This is a this is a classic matchup Yeah, David and I'm not gonna say David Goliath you got to Goliath, right? Okay, power versus power. I think the outcome is going to be determined by the coaches. I really think it's going to be the difference in this game.

Corso went with Hairy Dawg and picked Georgia.

