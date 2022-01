The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a hard-fought victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, improving to 9-7 in the process. While Jalen Hurts wasn’t as mobile as usual for the Eagles, the offensive line managed to protect him throughout the game, surrendering just one sack against Washington. Well, Hurts was nearly sacked again while walking into the locker room after the game, when a portion of the stands at FedExField came crashing down while he walked by, via Mike Garafolo.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO