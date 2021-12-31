ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lee Corso Headgear Pick Is In, Coach Chooses the Dawgs

By Brooks Austin
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 2 days ago

Georgia vs Michigan.

A College Football Playoff matchup in the Capital One Orange Bowl that sees two of the sport's most historic programs who are facing off for just the third time, an astonishing thought considering these two have been playing football since 1892.

The winner of the Orange Bowl will advance to Indianapolis and face the winner of Alabama-Cincinnati.

What looks to be the most marquee matchup of this postseason so far could not come at a better time for a Georgia team that's suffered numerous injuries throughout the season. Over the last week, we've learned that Georgia will have a number of key contributors back from injury and COVID-19, including former starting quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver George Pickens, offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer, and safety Christopher Smith.

College Gameday was on site outside the Hard Rock in South Florida, and of course, the legend himself Coach Lee Corso made a headgear pick.

Coach Corso put on the Hairy Dawg head and picked the Georgia Bulldogs.

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 7:30 PM EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. If you cannot watch, we can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily.

Additional Broadcast:

SEC Network will also carry a version of the broadcast featuring the voice of the Georgia Bulldogs Scott Howard and crew starting at 7:30.

