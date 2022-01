Last year the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play on Jimmy Nelson, which didn't pan out as he suffered a back injury during Spring Training that ultimately required season-ending surgery. Nelson and the Dodgers remained connected heading into the 2021 season as the right-hander signed another Minor League contract. He performed well in spring and was added to the 40-man roster in order to break camp with the Dodgers and be active for Opening Day.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO