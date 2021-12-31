ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

What Were People Drinking This Christmas?

By Kate Dingwall
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You could say people were getting in the Christmas spirits. According to Drizly, liquor commanded 49% of shares in the days leading up to Christmas (December 20th to 24th), while wine took 43%. Beer accounted for a mere 8% of shares of all drinks purchased, down 3% from the...

