Public Health

Debra Messing announces positive COVID test: 'The perfect end to 2021'

By Nate Day
foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago

Debra Messing is wrapping up the year in bed. On Thursday, the “Will & Grace” alum took to Instagram to announce that she’s tested positive for coronavirus. Alongside her revelation, the 53-year-old actress shared a photo of herself lying in bed, wearing a black, bubbling face mask and pink shower...

foxwilmington.com

TVLine

Betty White Remembered by Co-Stars, Hollywood Admirers: 'My God, How Bright Heaven Must Be Right Now'

Betty White is being remembered by her friends, costars and Hollywood admirers following her passing at the age of 99. The legendary actress, producer, animal rights activist and all-around sweetheart died Dec. 31, a little more than two weeks shy of her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told People in a statement. “I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Candace Bushnell Ends Her One-Woman Show After Testing Positive for COVID

And just like that … Candace Bushnell’s one-woman show is off Off Broadway. Is There Still Sex in the City? joins the scores of shows both on and Off Broadway that are having to close because of cast and crew testing positive for COVID-19. And since Bushnell is the cast, her COVID diagnosis has effectively ended the show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bushnell tested positive right before she was to go onstage Tuesday night. The play had just opened on December 7 and was set to run through February 6 at the Daryl Roth Theatre. “We are so grateful to Candace and the full team behind Is There Still Sex in the City? who have brought this show to life,” producer Marc Johnston said in a statement. “Those audiences willing to venture to the theatre have loved the powerful message of the show! We look forward to bringing the production back to New York at a safer time, as well as sending Candace around the world to tell the true story of the OG Carrie Bradshaw when it is safe to do so.” A national tour of the show is still planned for the future, as well as runs in Europe, Asia, and Australia. Carrie can warp to a post-COVID New York City, but unfortunately, her creator is stuck in this reality.
PUBLIC HEALTH
bravotv.com

Lisa Vanderpump Shares the Sweetest Holiday Photo with Her Grandson

Lisa Vanderpump closed out 2021 by reflecting on one of the best moments of her year: the arrival of her first grandchild. While looking back at the past year, the Vanderpump Rules matriarch shared the most precious photo with her grandson, Teddy, on Instagram. On December 30, Lisa took to...
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

After Divorcing Martell Holt, Melody Holt is Changing Her Name

Melody Holt is serious about moving on from Martell Holt. “Love & Marriage: Hunstville” star Melody Holt saw the demise of her marriage play out on the show. Martell Holt was accused of cheating with multiple women. However, Melody put him on blast for fathering a child outside of their relationship. Martell had been sleeping with his longtime mistress Arionne Curry for years. But he didn’t expect Melody to pull the plug on the marriage. Melody didn’t feel she had any other option. She came to the conclusion that Martell was cheating again during the beginning of the pandemic. Melody said Martell would leave the house often, even though they were supposed to be quarantining. So she believes Martell put Arionne before his family at that moment.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Jonathan Fernandez Clashes with Erica Mena After Cyn Santana Brings up Instagram Drama

Erica Mena and Cyn Santana have been clashing since their breakup. “Love And Hip Hop New York” stars Erica Mena and Cyn Santana had a nasty breakup. Things were going well between them until Erica once again started interacting with Rich Dollaz. Rich felt he had unfinished business with Erica. He was convinced she was still in love with him despite being in a relationship with Cyn. But Erica denied this. However, her attraction to Rich wasn’t something she could conceal. So she started to clash with Cyn over this. Eventually, both women came to an understanding that their relationship just wasn’t going to work out. There has been tension between them since, too.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Betty White’s Cause Of Death Revealed After ‘Golden Girls’ Star’s Heartbreaking Passing

The trailblazing icon passed away at the age of 99 on Dec. 31, and her cause of death has now been revealed. In heartbreaking news, Betty White died at the age of 99 on December 31 and her cause of death has now been revealed. The legendary actress, beloved for her comedic chops and animal-rights activism, passed away at her home due to natural causes, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department. “It appears to be natural cause of death with no evidence of foul play,” the LAPD wrote on Twitter, shortly after news of Betty’s death emerged.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
ETOnline.com

Former Cheetah Girls Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton Reunite on 'Raven's Home'

Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Houghton are giving fans a much-needed blast from the past when the former Cheetah Girls reunite on Raven's Home. Houghton is reprising her role as Alana the high school bully from That's So Raven in the upcoming fifth season of the popular Disney Channel series Raven's Home. But even as grown ups, Houghton's character manages to make Raven Baxter's life quite dramatic after Baxter learns Alana's the principal at Bayside High School. It's the school where Baxter's son, Booker, is enrolled after the family relocates from Chicago to San Francisco.
TV & VIDEOS
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES

