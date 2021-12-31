ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They Haven't Won As Much As They've Deserved' - Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher States His Former Club Liverpool Deserve More

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool's trophy haul under Jurgen Klopp does not justify the performances they have put up.

Since the appointment of Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have risen back to the glory days of the past, winning the club's first Premier League title alongside another Champions League, a Super Cup and a Club World Cup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VR8nf_0dZwVbAj00
SIPA USA

This season, Liverpool are still fighting on all fronts, being third in the league, semi-final off Carabao Cup and qualifying out of Champions League group with a perfect six wins from six.

Apart from last season, after an injury crisis, Liverpool have challenged an unbelievable Manchester City side with the backing of oil money to a standard of points that has never been set before in the league's history.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher writes in the Telegraph that Jurgen Klopp's side have not won the amount of trophies they deserve and have been unlucky to fall short against Manchester City.

"Jurgen Klopp is heading towards his seventh year as Liverpool manager amid a sobering reality. Liverpool have not won as much as their performances have deserved.

"If Klopp leaves Liverpool in 2024 without adding to the Premier League, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup, there will be regret when considering all the other seasons where scintillating football went without silverware.

There is no way Liverpool will give up. Klopp will still believe his side can win at Stamford Bridge and the Etihad. If they fall short, there is no shame in doing so against the best and richest team in the world. There is not much consolation in it, either."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Jamie Carragher
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Sports#Another Champions League#The Premier League#Super Cup#Liverpool Coverage Report#Ac Milan
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Firmino Went' - Pundit On Possible Liverpool Striker Move To Aston Villa

Former Chelsea and Ireland player Tony Cascarino has suggested he would not be surprised if Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was to sign for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard spoke to the media on Friday and admitted he has taken time over the last week during the Covid-19 interrupted break to think about potential signings that could excite Villa fans.
LIVERPOOL, NY
LFCTransferRoom

Combined XI: Chelsea v Liverpool | Alisson or Mendy? Reece James or Trent Alexander-Arnold?

With Liverpool visiting Stamford Bridge to take on the European champions Chelsea they will be attempting to leapfrog them in the table. These two sides were meant to be part of one of the most intense title races in history however the pair of had slip ups and Manchester City have started to run away with it as they are now 11 points ahead of Chelsea who are in second place.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
505
Followers
3K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy