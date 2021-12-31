ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Springs, NY

Shake Shack coming to two Finger Lakes Thruway plazas

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqtzL_0dZwVVpF00

Shake Shack is coming to four NY State Thruway rest stops and two of them are in the Finger Lakes.

NewYorkUpstate.com reports the chain is coming to the Clifton Springs plaza on I-90 east between Exits 43 and 42. Auntie Annie’s pretzels and three other shops are coming to the plaza. Construction is expected to be complete by September.

Shake Shack, Starbucks and an Applegreen Market store are coming to the Junius Ponds plaza on I-90 west between Exits 41 and 42. Applegreen is the British convenience store chain that partnered with the state to redo the Thruway travel plazas as part of a $450 million project. The project calls for renovations to four plazas and complete rebuilds of 23.

Find out more at the Thruway Authority’s project website.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

New York microbreweries increasingly joining the hard seltzer craze

A number of New York microbreweries are joining the hard seltzer craze. NewYorkUpstate.com reports the zero sugar, low carb low calorie drink has been the fastest growing in the adult beverage market in recent years. “At the beginning of this hard seltzer was sort of a dirty word for a lot of brewers,” said Paul Leone, director of the New York State Craft Brewers Association. “It felt like they were cheating on their craft. Today, a lot of them, if they’re not doing it already, they’re thinking about it. And they’re doing it the craft way.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

62K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy