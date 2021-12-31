Shake Shack coming to two Finger Lakes Thruway plazas

Shake Shack is coming to four NY State Thruway rest stops and two of them are in the Finger Lakes.

NewYorkUpstate.com reports the chain is coming to the Clifton Springs plaza on I-90 east between Exits 43 and 42. Auntie Annie’s pretzels and three other shops are coming to the plaza. Construction is expected to be complete by September.

Shake Shack, Starbucks and an Applegreen Market store are coming to the Junius Ponds plaza on I-90 west between Exits 41 and 42. Applegreen is the British convenience store chain that partnered with the state to redo the Thruway travel plazas as part of a $450 million project. The project calls for renovations to four plazas and complete rebuilds of 23.

Find out more at the Thruway Authority’s project website.

