ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Juventus Interested In Liverpool Striker Divock Origi

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Juventus are interested in Liverpool striker Divock Origi and could push for a deal in the January transfer window according to a report.

After not featuring much last season, the 26 year old has taken the limited opportunities on offer to him this term, scoring some vital goals in the Carabao Cup run and snatching a last minute winner for his team at Wolves in the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JwYBK_0dZwVT3n00
IMAGO / Sportimage

He followed up the goal at Wolves with the winner in the Champions League game at the San Siro against AC Milan a few days later meaning the Reds became the first English team ever to win all six UCL Group matches.

As supporters started to appreciate the Liverpool legend that is Divock Origi once again, the player picked up an undisclosed injury and has not played since the game in Italy.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Juventus have 'taken the first steps to get information' about the Belgian international as they look at a potential January move for the player.

The report goes on to say that Juventus are trying to plan ahead and it remains unclear as to whether Alvaro Morata will stay at the club at the end of his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

It says however that Origi may not be viewed as a direct replacement for Morata and maybe more as someone who could complement the Spaniard.

Author Verdict

It is difficult to see how Liverpool would consider selling Origi in January when they lose Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane to AFCON.

Despite his limited opportunities, he remains a player who can impact big games and with Takumi Minamino currently nursing an injury, it just doesn't look possible that a deal for the Belgian can be done.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp to miss Chelsea clash after ‘suspected’ positive Covid test

Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday after returning what the club called a “suspected” positive test for coronavirus.Liverpool confirmed Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders will take charge for the fixture, and said no further players have been affected beyond the three previously confirmed by Klopp.Liverpool said in a statement: “Jurgen Klopp will miss Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.Jürgen Klopp will miss our meeting with Chelsea on Sunday after returning a suspected positive COVID-19 test result.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 1, 2022“The Reds manager, who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not concerned by Sadio Mane’s goal drought

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not concerned by Sadio Mane’s current goal drought.The Senegal international has not found the net in nine matches and is on the worst run of his Anfield career, having gone more than 13-and-a-half hours without scoring.Prior to that he had scored nine times in 16 matches.After Sunday’s trip to Chelsea he will join up with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations but whether he ends his barren spell at Stamford Bridge or not, Klopp is convinced by the forward’s all-round contribution to the team.“Sadio has no problem with confidence but of course the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Ac Milan#Reds#English#Ucl Group#Sport Witness#Belgian#Spaniard#Afcon#Liverpool Coverage Report
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota: We cannot afford Leicester repeat

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota admits they cannot afford another slip like defeat at Leicester City. With 19 games still to play, Jota also believes that they have enough to time to overturn the current nine-point deficit between Liverpool and Manchester City. But he warned his team-mates that they cannot afford...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
Tribal Football

Liverpool striker Mane insists title race not over

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane insists the Premier League title race isn't over. Jurgen Klopp's side travel to Chelsea on Sunday having slipped behind the Londoners into third place with both wary of a sizeable gap opening up to leaders Manchester City. "Obviously it wasn't a good night for us," he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool trio forced to miss Chelsea clash amid suspected Covid cases

Alisson Becker, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip were ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to suspected positive Covid-19 tests.The trio missed out for a Reds side who were already without boss Jurgen Klopp after another suspected positive Covid test.Liverpool confirmed on Saturday that Klopp’s assistant Pep Lijnders would take charge at Stamford Bridge but were forced into further withdrawals on Sunday in the build-up to kick-off.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Chelsea vs LiverpoolWhile Chelsea elected to omit Romelu Lukaku after recently admitting his unhappiness in west London, Liverpool arrived at Stamford Bridge with a host of their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Firmino Went' - Pundit On Possible Liverpool Striker Move To Aston Villa

Former Chelsea and Ireland player Tony Cascarino has suggested he would not be surprised if Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino was to sign for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa. Steven Gerrard spoke to the media on Friday and admitted he has taken time over the last week during the Covid-19 interrupted break to think about potential signings that could excite Villa fans.
LIVERPOOL, NY
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
505
Followers
3K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy