Report: Barcelona, Leeds United And Liverpool Scouting English Wonderkid Defender

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago
Liverpool are one of a host of clubs who are interested in Fleetwood Town defender James Hill, according to reports.

The Cods' man is apparently out of contract in 2022, and is subject to a circle of super-club sharks ready to pounce for a deal, either in January or the summer.

Barcelona, Chelsea, Tottenham, Leeds, Southampton, Burnley, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Stoke have all checked on Hill in recent weeks., alongside the Reds.

Hill is a 19-year-old Rolls-Royce style defender who has made 43 league appearances for Fleetwood - and also made his England Under-20 debut this year against Romania.

Author Verdict

Hill, from what I've seen, is a more than competent defender at 20 for League One level and deserves a move to an elite level.

Liverpool, however, would be wrong. To go from regular first-team senior football, to academy football, would not be beneficial. Sheffield United would be my choice.

  • Report: AC Milan Midfielder Franck Kessie Exit 'More And More Probable' After Liverpool 'Very Interesting Offer'

'Regroup And Go Again' - Diogo Jota Hopes Liverpool Can Close The Gap To Manchester City In The New Year

Liverpool's Diogo Jota spoke before Sunday's vital match against Chelsea, stating that Liverpool need to regroup following the defeat to Leicester City. Wednesday night was not a night to remember for the Reds, as they suffered their second defeat of the season to Brendan Rodgers' Leicester. Despite missing a penalty and many glorious chances, Liverpool came out in defeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
