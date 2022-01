CHICAGO (CBS) — Stolen state money – why doesn’t the state want it back? A Chicago woman is asking that question months after she tracked down where a fraudster stole her unemployment money, and shared the information she gathered with police and the State of Illinois. CBS 2’s Tara Molina took the woman’s questions straight to Chicago Police and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. We first introduced you to the woman, Frances, over the summer, when she told us about her stolen unemployment money. It was money she had been relying on. Her fraud case is closed, but with the year coming to...

