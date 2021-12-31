2022 Rose Parade route closures begin Friday night

Road closures are slated for the Pasadena area beginning Friday night as the city prepares to host the 133rd Rose Parade.

The popular New Year’s Day event is expected to once again draw thousands of revelers Saturday after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2021 festivities for the first time in over 75 years.

The 5 1/2-mile route will be closed off to traffic. It stretches from the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Green Street, where the parade begins, to its conclusion on Sierra Madre Boulevard at Villa Street. The vast majority of the two-hour-long parade takes place on Colorado Boulevard.

Starting 10 p.m. Friday, drivers won’t be able to access Colorado Boulevard between Orange Grove and Sierra Madre boulevards, and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street, according to the Tournament of Roses .

The closures are expected to be lifted by 2 p.m. Saturday, once clean-up of the parade concludes, Pasadena officials said.

The city provided this map of the closures:

(City of Pasadena)

