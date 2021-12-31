ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock mixed.

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar....

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

 

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: All Futures Turn Lower

Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower at midday Thursday; soybean futures are 20 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 3 to 10 cents lower. Corn futures are 6 to 7 cents lower with trade still working to consolidate above $6.00 with spillover pressure from soybeans Thursday morning and spread action remaining firmer. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with driving demand starting to ease back.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Mixed Into Afternoon

The livestock complex is trading in a mixed manner into Thursday afternoon as many traders are already checking out for the long weekend. It’s a mixed market environment for the livestock sector as the feeder cattle contracts trade higher but the live cattle and lean hog contracts both venture lower. The market isn’t likely to see a lot more support develop until next week as traders step out early for the long weekend.
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Scale Lower While Hogs See Support

Cattle futures traded weakly through Monday morning as the complex waits for cash interest. As the livestock futures waltz into Monday’s trade, the cattle contracts haven’t been met with much support, but the lean hog contracts are eager to trade through this week and get to 2022 as fast as possible. Once the cash cattle market begins to trade, live cattle futures may stand a chance at trading higher as at least steady prices are expected.
Chicago, IL
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Row Crops Higher, Wheat Lower

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was up 1 1/2 cents, March soybeans were up 10 1/4 cents and March KC wheat was down 8 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are trading a little higher, along with France, Germany and Japan after the S&P 500 closed at a new all-time high Monday.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
Agriculture Online

Soybeans eye 3rd year of gains; corn, wheat up over 20% in 2021

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures were headed for a third year of gains on Friday, although expectations of a near-record crop in top exporter Brazil has hit their advance in recent weeks. Wheat and corn have gained more than 20% in 2021 as strong demand and tight...
capitalpress.com

Selected Western livestock auctions

(Eugene Livestock Auction) Comments: Lambs and goats steady. Cows steady, bulls $3-$5 higher. Thank you to each consignor and buyer! Without you all this would not be possible! We also want to thank each one of our employees for your hard work, long hours and numerous changes this past year! We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! See you all back at our next auction, Saturday, Jan. 8.
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Mixed, Weak Overnight Trade

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with losses in soybeans, meal and Chicago wheat but gains in corn, Kansas City, Minneapolis and soybean oil. More low-volume, holiday trade expected the balance of the week.
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
