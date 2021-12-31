Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Declined Comedy Sequel Because Of ‘Religious Reasons’

Ice Cube revealed why Chris Tucker declined to do Next Friday despite being offered a huge amount of money. On social media, one fan asked him about the older project. He basically said that they offered Tucker $10-12 million to come back to the franchise. However, religious reasons led to the comedian not returning. That makes a lot of sense, the filmmakers were forced to pivot away from Smokey and find some other way to tell Craig's story. Clearly, it worked out as the movie had a bunch of sequels, including one that's supposed to be still in development. But, a lot of people lamented not having Tucker back in the fold for further installments. It remains to be seen if the big Friday project that Ice Cube has been working on for years now will make it out. But, the actor is hopeful that something will materialize. Existing IP is all the rage now, and Friday has a built-in fanbase and name recognition. THere's not much more that you could ask for as a movie studio.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO