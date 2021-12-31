ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Ice Cube Says Chris Tucker Declined Comedy Sequel Because Of ‘Religious Reasons’

By Music News
nowdecatur.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce Cube tweeted this week to tell fans that Chris Tucker declined being in the 2000 sequel to Next Friday because of religious reasons. Though the original 1995 film was made on a small budget, its smash success meant a follow-up had more...

nowdecatur.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Ice Cube Clears The Air Regarding ‘Friday’ Actors Being Underpaid

Though the 1995 film, Friday, is now a cult classic, it wasn’t always viewed this way. The film cost $2 million to make and several of its leads have spoken about how little they were paid for the film including the late John Witherspoon and Faizon Love. Witherspoon shared on Netflix’s Strong Black Legends podcast that he was paid $5,000 for his role as Mr. Jones. It seemed no one anticipated the film would ultimately gross more than $300 million. Love, who portrayed Big Worm, revealed in a recent interview that he was only paid $2,500. “See, it wasn’t really about the money then,”...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Next Friday" Star Michael Blackson Says Ice Cube Isn't To Blame For Actor's Pay

A recent interview from Faizon Love has sparked a debate about Ice Cube. Love famously starred in the classic favorite Friday and while speaking with Comedy Hype, the "Big Worm" actor revealed that he made $2,500 for his work on the film. People seemed outraged considering that Friday has gone down in history, but Ice Cube has been taking hits.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Chris Tucker
hypebeast.com

Ice Cube Reveals Why Chris Tucker Left the 'Friday' Franchise

In a slew of Tweets, Ice Cube recently revealed the real reason why Chris Tucker quit the Friday franchise. The 1995 film was dubbed as a cultural phenomenon and grossed over nine times its budget of $3 million USD. At the box office, it made over $27 million USD, which allowed the film to grow into a franchise with its subsequent releases of Next Friday, Friday After Next and others. However, the other sequels did not garner the best reviews, which some have attributed to the fact that Chris Tucker left the films.
MOVIES
Billboard

Ice Cube Addresses Low Pay Allegations For ‘Friday,’ Why Chris Tucker Didn’t Return For ‘Next Friday’

Ice Cube is setting the record straight about whether actors in the 1995 comedy classic Friday were paid fairly after he was accused online of underpaying them. His co-star Faizon Love, who played the character Big Worm in the movie, gave a recent interview to Comedy Hype in which he claimed he was paid only $2,500 for his role in Friday. “It wasn’t about the money then,” Love said while arguing that playing Big Worm allowed him to get work in Hollywood. He added, “Hell no, hell no! You can’t be, you can’t” when asked if he felt “bitter” about his pay.
MOVIES
Complex

Ice Cube Responds to Faizon Love Saying He Didn’t Do ‘Friday’ Sequel Because He Wasn’t Offered Enough Money

Friday is an indisputable classic, but some of the actors who helped make the 90s film what it is are claiming they didn’t get paid what they deserved. Faizon Love, who played Big Worm in the original movie, talked to Comedy Hype and said that he didn’t reprise his role in the sequel because he was only paid $2,500 for the original, and offered double that to reprise the role. That rubbed Ice Cube the wrong way, who quote tweeted the article and said that everyone was paid to scale.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Film Star
thesource.com

Ice Cube Replies to Fans and Faizon Love Over ‘Friday’ Pay

Ice Cube hit Twitter to dispute a claim made by Faizon Love over his pay for the 1995 film Friday. Faizon Love, who played Big Worm, stated that he was only paid $2,500 for his role. Speaking with Comedy Hype, Love stated he was offered double to bring the role back but denied the offer.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Ice Cube Responds After Faizon Love Says He Was Underpaid On Original Friday Movie

The Friday franchise has an appeal that spans multiple generations. Seeing Craig trying to survive one day after getting fired led to some funny and sobering moments. But those sobering moments seemingly extended beyond the set. Actor-comedian Faizon Love recently spilled he was underpaid for participating in the original film. After getting wind of the news, Craig himself Ice Cube felt it was necessary to respond to Love’s claims by revealing his take about what transpired during the filming of the cult classic.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ice Cube Reveals Why Chris Tucker Turned Down Huge Amount of Money to Do Next Friday

Ice Cube revealed why Chris Tucker declined to do Next Friday despite being offered a huge amount of money. On social media, one fan asked him about the older project. He basically said that they offered Tucker $10-12 million to come back to the franchise. However, religious reasons led to the comedian not returning. That makes a lot of sense, the filmmakers were forced to pivot away from Smokey and find some other way to tell Craig's story. Clearly, it worked out as the movie had a bunch of sequels, including one that's supposed to be still in development. But, a lot of people lamented not having Tucker back in the fold for further installments. It remains to be seen if the big Friday project that Ice Cube has been working on for years now will make it out. But, the actor is hopeful that something will materialize. Existing IP is all the rage now, and Friday has a built-in fanbase and name recognition. THere's not much more that you could ask for as a movie studio.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Joe Gatto's wife Bessy as couple 'amicably' spit?

Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto has confirmed he has stepped away from his role on comedy series after a decade. The comedian announced the news in a statement on Instagram on Friday as he revealed he was leaving the series to focus on his family life following his separation from wife Bessy.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy