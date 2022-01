Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had tumbled 2% as of 9:50 a.m. ET this morning on a series of negative headlines. Last night, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest reported selling 27,900 shares of Tesla, its third straight day of selling, according to data from TheFly.com. (Perhaps not coincidentally, this was Tesla's third straight day of stock price declines as well).

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO