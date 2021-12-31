Here's what crypto investor Jared Madfes is watching in the cryptocurrency space in 2022

The cryptocurrency market nearly tripled in value last year. But in spite of these big gains, this diverse mix of cryptocurrencies could still make investors a lot richer in 2022. Despite the benchmark S&P 500 more than doubling up its average annual total return in 2021, relative to the past...
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Billionaire and business magnate Elon Musk is once again praising dog-themed crypto asset Dogecoin (DOGE). In a lengthy new interview with podcast host Lex Fridman, Musk says that the popular meme coin’s built-in mechanisms render it superior to leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) in terms of practical use cases. “Part...
From scams to hacks and government moves, crypto has had its fair share of problems this year. 2021 saw a number of crypto rug pulls, market manipulation, and hacks. Government decisions worldwide also influenced the crypto market. Crypto investors should be aware of the risks. The total cryptocurrency market cap...
A long-time crypto trader known as Flood is showing support for an altcoin that helps bridge the gap between different types of blockchain projects. Flood tells his 194,400 Twitter followers that there are several reasons why he thinks trustless automated market maker Synapse (SYN) has the potential to make insane gains over the next two years.
Visa and Mastercard will lose out to Web3-based payment projects in 2022, Chamath Palihapitiya said. Both companies are a "completely contrived duopoly that doesn't need to exist," he said. He cited Amazon's decision to ban Visa credit cards in the UK due to high transaction fees as one reason for...
A lot of people consider themselves emotional investors. They buy stocks because they're fans of the companies behind them, and they're tempted to sell stocks when market conditions take a turn for the worse. Being an emotional investor could have a negative impact on your portfolio, though. For one thing,...
Comments / 0