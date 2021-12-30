Community Survey: Are you doing ‘Dry January’ this year?

Whether it’s a desire to be healthier, recover from the holidays, or reduce overall alcohol consumption, choosing a one month sobriety challenge to abstain from alcohol during January is beginning to catch on. A Morning Consult poll conducted in January 2021 found that 13 percent of respondents in the U.S. were participating in “Dry January,” up from 11 percent in previous years. Will that number keep rising in 2022?
When the New Year rolls around, many people see it as a perfect time to reset and refresh. Particularly after the richness and festive meals during the holidays, many people set a New Year’s Resolution to start eating healthier and exercising regularly, for example. The holidays are also a time where many of us enjoy our fair share of alcoholic beverages. Between holiday parties, happy hours, and social drinking, spiked eggnog, festive cocktails, Christmas wines, and throwing back some craft beers while spending time off from work with family and friends, you may be feeling like your liver needs a bit of a break. Dry January was designed for exactly this purpose — to encourage people to abstain from alcohol for the entire month, with the goal of restoring both your physical health and your healthy relationship with alcohol.
Dry January, the campaign led by Alcohol Change UK that challenges people to get through January without alcohol, is now in its tenth year. In that time it has grown from 4,000 people signing up in 2013 to over 130,000 last year – although it’s likely that a far greater number take part without formally registering.
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — For many of us, the time from Thanksgiving to the New Year brings a little overindulgence. More parties, more desserts, more drinks. That's okay for a month, but not ok if those things start to become a habit or vice. That's why some people are taking a break with 'Dry January.'
According to everything we see on social media, there's no better time for "self-improvement" than the month of January. New year, new you — am I right?. In fact, those first 31 days of each year seem to be when we are most gung-ho about actually doing all of the things we know improve our mental and physical health. You know the ones: Exercise more. Eat healthier. Watch TV less. Drink less...
Many people make the New Year's Resolution to have a "dry January," where they drink no alcohol for the whole month, or to get completely sober. Experts say not drinking alcohol — even if just for a month — has instant benefits. Patrick Cronin with ARK Behavioral Health...
A lack of liquor can do a body good, especially after a spike in drinking during the coronavirus crisis and especially if you’re a woman. "Dry January is a useful tool in telling to what extent we have become dependent on alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic," Sharon Wilsnack, an expert on drinking behavior in women and a professor of psychiatry and behavioral science at the University of North Dakota, told TODAY.
Dry January has rather humble roots, starting as a public health campaign for an English charity in 2013. But in the near-decade since, it’s become a global phenomenon: last January, one in seven Americans participated in the movement. If the goal of participation was to reduce drinking throughout the...
Pausing drinking for a month after the excesses of the holiday season — otherwise known as Dry January — has become a popular New Year’s resolution. And this year, even as the stress of the pandemic and a new variant might make a nightcap even more tempting, experts say it’s still worth taking time to reevaluate your drinking in the new year.
Dry January is an initiative that was started in 2012 by Alcohol Change UK to get people to see the mental, physical, and even financial benefits of living without alcohol. Now it’s pretty trendy to take part in the trend of ditching alcohol for the whole month of January, and there are some real benefits to gain from it as well. Dr. George F. Koob, the director of the National Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says participating in Dry January can be a great way to learn more about your drinking habits, which can help you make healthier choices moving forward.
SEATTLE, Wash – The hashtag #DryJanuary may have caught your eye this New Year’s Day. There are definite benefits if you’re thinking about ditching the booze to start 2022. UW Medicine estimates 15% of American adults plan to give up alcohol in the first month of 2022.
As the celebrations of Christmas and New Year can be boozy occasions, each year thousands of people participate in Dry January where they give up alcohol for an entire month. It was inspired by one person’s story in 2011 when Emily Robinson signed up for a half marathon and decided to give up drinking to make her training easier and began to notice the health benefits.
Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital issued the following announcement on Dec. 31. The coming month has become known as “Dry January,” as people give up alcohol for the month to either help with losing weight or balance the amount drinking they did over the holidays. Despite attempts like these,...
