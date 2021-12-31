ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Invites Fans To 'Get Ready With Me' In New NYE TikTok

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

If you’re looking for a glamorous New Year’s Eve look, Kelsea Ballerini has your back. The “hole in the bottle” singer took to TikTok on Friday (December 31), sharing a “get ready with me” video as she prepares to ring in 2022.

“It is New Year’s Eve in Australia…I wanted to do something really fun and glittery,” Ballerini said as she started applying her makeup, walking fans through each step. Starting with a fresh face, Ballerini walked through her process to achieve her “fun and glittery” look with “dramatic” winged eyeliner. She paired the look with a “blue glittery dress” to head to the hotel restaurant for dinner “because covid’s crazy,” she said. Watch how Ballerini scored her perfect New Year’s Eve look here :

@kelseaballerini

HAPPY NEW YEAR #grwm #newyear

♬ original sound - Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini traveled to Australia for the holidays with her husband, fellow country artist Morgan Evans , who is from Newcastle. Evans hasn’t been home to see his family in two and a half years, so the couple traveled to Australia for the holidays to surprise them. They shared a heartwarming video of the moment they surprised the family , set to Bing Crosby ’s rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” Ballerini shared in an Instagram post at the time that she’s “so, so grateful we were able to safely make it and surprise the aussie family. i know not everyone is able to be with loved ones this year…sending you the biggest hug. merry christmas friends .”

