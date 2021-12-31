ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Class 5A blog: Region 4 is loaded with top girls teams

By Stan Awtrey
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago
The girls basketball teams in Region 4, most of them from Henry County, are coming together to create one of the best leagues in Class 5A. Union Grove, Eagle’s Landing and Stockbridge are all off to fast starts, with Dutchtown, Woodland and Jones County each fielding competitive teams that will challenge...

