Wall Street is looking to end the year on an upbeat note, as all three major benchmarks head for sizable monthly and yearly returns. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) was last seen up 42 points, while eyeing its seventh-straight day of gains. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) are also higher, as stocks linked to travel and financials pad the market. The semiconductor sector, however, is struggling after reports of factory closures related to Covid-19. Meanwhile, investors are poring over lower-than-expected jobless claims data.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO