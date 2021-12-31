ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Examining the Development of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

onclive.com
 2 days ago

Despite advances in treatments for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, patients have an extremely poor prognosis, highlighting the need to explore the genetic components that lead to the formation of the disease, as well as the need to discover new targeted therapeutic approaches and treatment resistance. T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia...

www.onclive.com

KGUN 9

A new treatment may offer hope to patients with a type of bladder and Urinary Tract Cancer

Urothelial carcinoma (UC), which most frequently begins in the cells that line the inside of the bladder, is the most common type of bladder cancer in adults in the United States and presents a significant unmet need. Patients with this disease may undergo major surgery to remove the bladder or parts of the urinary tract, yet some may still face their cancer coming back after surgery. Fortunately, recent progress may offer hope.
CANCER
yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Ultrasound may help breach pancreatic cancer defenses

Pancreatic cancer, aside from being notoriously undetectable in its early stages, is also hard to eradicate after it's discovered. The tumors are like armed fortresses—nearly impregnable to cancer drugs and immunotherapies, and encased in a tangle of collagen fibers around their exteriors, says Tanya Khokhlova (coke-low-va), an associate professor of research in the gastroenterology division of the University of Washington School of Medicine.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Understanding Adverse Events in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discussed how adverse events impact treatment decision-making for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: Understanding the adverse events from these particular studies and what has happened is important to understand what you’re going to choose for your patients. This is one of the other parts of myeloma decision making. It’s not just how well they’re going to do, but how poorly they won’t do. Meaning if you know your patient has a poor cardiovascular status, you’re not going to give them something that could potentially drop their blood pressure. For example, that person should not get a CAR T-cell therapy because there’s a very high chance that the person would has cytokine release syndrome [CRS] could also have low blood pressure. There are also patients who have renal insufficiency, and they cannot get conditioning chemotherapy with fludarabine and also cannot get CAR T-cell therapy. On the whole, giving yourself information, being educated, and giving the patients a lot of information—which is actually available very nicely from all the presentations—at least sets expectations. If the patients know that there’s a chance they’re going to have a fever with these novel regimens, they may have low blood pressure, they may have low blood counts, which is something that we expect for a lot of different agents in multiple myeloma, but at least these expectations are set and then these can be managed and mitigated sometimes by things like close monitoring. Grade 1 CRS can be addressed with things like tocilizumab [Actemra]. Ultimately, what you know is the adverse event pattern should be one of the major pathways that helps you guide how to choose which medication for each particular patient.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
onclive.com

Exploring New Cancer Therapies that use a Patient’s Immune System to Fight Tumors

Research underway at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will contribute to the development of new cancer treatments that are based on the administration of cancer-fighting immune cells to patients. Research underway at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey will contribute to the development of new cancer treatments that are...
CANCER
Newswise

How Patients with Cancer Can Navigate COVID-19 for the Holidays

Newswise — With the number of people diagnosed and hospitalized with COVID-19 in the United States surging, Kevin Billingsley, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center, reminds patients and their families to take extra precautions against the virus, especially as plans are being made to gather during the holiday season. A current cancer diagnosis, or extended treatment, can put a patient at risk for serious illness from COVID-19, even if fully vaccinated.
CANCER
onclive.com

Multiple Myeloma Paradigm Adapts to Novel Therapies Across Disease States

Data from key clinical trials evaluating expanded combination strategies and novel therapies have transformed the treatment paradigms of newly diagnosed, relapsed/refractory, and heavily pretreated multiple myeloma, but it remains important to contextualize the data appropriately without cross-trial comparisons. Data from key clinical trials evaluating expanded combination strategies and novel therapies...
CANCER
Medscape News

Novel Regimen Has Meaningful Benefit in Advanced Cervical Cancer

The complementary action of two novel agents has opened the door for patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer to achieve a real clinical benefit after progression on platinum-based therapy. Patients who received two investigational checkpoint inhibitors — anti-PD-1 agent balstilimab and anti-CTLA-4 drug zalifrelimab — as second-line therapy had...
CANCER
dallassun.com

Study finds experimental gene therapy reverses sickle cell disease for years

New York [US], December 27 (ANI): According to a study, a single dose restored blood cells to their normal shape and eliminated the most serious complication of sickle cell disease for at least three years in some patients. The research has been published in the 'New England Journal of Medicine'.
CANCER
Medscape News

Pembrolizumab +/- Chemotherapy in Lung Cancer: Reading Between the Studies

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. I'm making the first of, hopefully, an ongoing series of presentations entitled "Reading Between the Studies." What do you do when you need information and you look to clinical trials to give you that information...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

ICIs Provide New Treatment Options for Subtypes of Endometrial Cancer

In a presentation during the 39th Annual Chemotherapy Foundation Symposium, Bhavana Pothuri, MD, MS, explained the recent advances in subtypes and treatment options for patients with endometrial cancer. Treatment options for endometrial cancer have evolved over recent years, with significant progress seen in 2021 for treating the distinct molecularly-driven subtypes...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

BiTE Therapy as a CAR T Alternative for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Gurbakhash Kaur, MD, discusses the use of bispecific T-cell engagers as an alternative to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Gurbakhash Kaur, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, discusses the use of bispecific T-cell engagers (BiTEs) as an alternative to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

End-of-Year Wrap Up: Examining Past, Present, and Future Developments in CLL

CancerNetwork® reflects on developments in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space throughout 2021 and potential future events that may take place in 2022 with Matthew S. Davids, MD, MMSc. The year 2021 played host to several developments in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including promising data related to...
CANCER
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Clinical Challenges: Specialist Palliative Care in Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Only a small fraction of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) take advantage of specialty palliative care that aims to improve their well-being and make their final months or years more comfortable. Advocates say this number is far too low, and they're urging hematologists to make referrals more often and far earlier in the disease course.
CANCER

