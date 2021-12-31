Sharon Police say driver tried to 'beat' red light in deadly crash

Police have criticised seven drivers who were spotted filming a crash scene on their mobile phones as they passed by. One van driver who “even had no hands on the wheel” was fined £200 and given six points on his licence, while police said they would be contacting the other six motorists.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One man was hospitalized after losing part of his leg in a collision Thursday morning. Deputies responded to the area of Road 96 and Avenue 144 in Tulare County around 6:42 a.m. on reports of a man in his late 30s who was sitting on the side of the road. […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A newly released police report details additional information regarding a multi-vehicle crash that took the life of a CMPD officer and mother of three on I-85 last week. The police report states Daniel Leon Morgan, 50, of High Point, was driving his tractor-trailer with a fictitious license plate, failed […]
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCTI) — On Tuesday, a FedEx driver allegedly dumped a truckload of packages into the woods behind an apartment complex in Greenville, N.C. Police said a woman in the area watched as Dontrell Weaver parked his FedEx truck along a road and dumped dozens of packages in the woods. That woman called the police.
JOLIET, Illinois - A suburban dad caused a car crash that broke his son's leg – then dumped the kid in a store and took off, police said. The crash happened on Saturday around 5 p.m. in Joliet. Police said that Christopher Hernandez, 29, was driving drunk on Plainfield Road near Hennepin when he rear-ended another vehicle. His car and the other car skidded into two more cars.
"He had the brawn of a grizzly bear, but he had the heart of a lion." A Pennsylvanian good Samaritan fell to his death while helping a stranger on Sunday morning. Timothy Baclit, 41, died after stopping to help a driver who had crashed into a guardrail on the Bryson Road overpass in Hopewell Township, Pa.; according to his father, he was trying to extract the driver — when he slipped and fell.
OXFORD, Miss. — Authorities arrested a woman Thursday after an autopsy showed that her baby daughter died earlier this year of fentanyl toxicity, WHBQ-TV reported. Police responded to an apartment complex on Anchorage Road on Sept. 15 after the infant girl was found unresponsive, the news station reported, citing the Oxford Police Department. The girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was crossing a street with her grandson in her arms when she was injured in a hit-and-run crash on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department Around 6:40 p.m., police say a 66-year-old woman was holding her 3-year-old grandson as she used a crosswalk near Blackstone and Minarets […]
Schuyler, N.Y. — An Oneida County man was hit and killed Christmas night while using a walker on state Route 5 in Herkimer County, state police said. But the driver who struck 68-year-old Terry Rolfe, of Utica, later told troopers he did not realize he had hit a person.
Kosciusko County, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a drunk driver hit an Amish buggy and fled the crash scene around 4:30 Friday evening. It happened in the 9600 block of North State Road 19 north of Nappanee. The driver fled to Fulton County. According to a press release, 30-year-old Kevin...
A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...
A driver accused in a crash that killed a gate attendant at an Atlanta-area retirement community is behind bars, thanks to a “great deal of courage” from the man’s father, police said. David Glosson, 41, was charged with vehicular homicide and other charges after plowing into the...
HAVELOCK, Craven County — A well-known Havelock woman was killed Thursday morning after a Cherry Point Marine hit her with his vehicle while she was at a crosswalk in a neighborhood. Police said two elderly women were walking along a crosswalk in the Slocum Village Apartment Complex when a...
Police say an intoxicated driver was going 110 mph seconds before causing a fatal crash on Glenstone Avenue in Springfield earlier this month.
Jarol Leiva-Navarro, 21, has been charged with DWI resulting in death and driving without a license for a Dec. 11 crash that killed 32-year-old Colby Compton.
According to court documents, Leiva-Navarro...
An Alabama man has reportedly sued a police department for arresting him after stopping his allegedly drunk wife, who was hit by a motorist, from driving home.Jason Todd, 42, was charged with manslaughter over his wife, Tonya Anderson’s, death in August 2018. She was walking along the northbound shoulder of Highway 31 when she was fatally hit. She had wanted to drive home but Mr Todd refused to allow it, as reported by AL.com.Police in Canton, Alabama, accused him of throwing away her keys following an argument in front of Friends Steakhouse in Clanton, Alabama, as evidence for the manslaughter...
Authorities in southeastern Pennsylvania are looking for an Uber driver who is accused of locking a woman in his car and forcing himself on her until she agreed to give him her phone number.On Dec. 13, an arrest warrant was issued for Maher Abdelga-Elmeleh, 42, on charges of indecent assault, haras…
APPLETON (WLUK) – The driver who allegedly caused a fatal crash was driving more than 100mph just before impact, and had taken mushrooms less than an hour beforehand. Irma Garcia, 19, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for the Sept. 17 crash which killed Silia Hurula. During an initial...
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A major crash overnight in Kansas City that injured three people began when a driver stopped his vehicle in a lane of traffic in order to vomit on the interstate, police say. Police and emergency medical crews responded to the scene on Interstate 35 near...
