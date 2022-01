ESTNN recaps the best plays and moments from the HCS Raleigh Kickoff. Halo Infinite’s inaugural Major tournament — the HCS Raleigh Kickoff — rightfully became the most-watched competition of all time by a wide margin. The Halo Championship Series welcomed hundreds of teams and thousands of fans to the Raleigh Convention Center for a hype-filled weekend. Three days of action provided remarkable moments from the world’s best teams, such as OpTic Gaming, Sentinels, Cloud9, FaZe Clan and more.

