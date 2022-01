Ladies of Charity in Lakeway is accepting donations of clean, gently-used men's and women’s formal wear and accessories in January and February to support Fort Hood Operation Deploy Your Dress near Killeen Texas. The military organization was created in September 2020 to cover the cost of formal wear for military balls for military and military spouses. Prom dresses, bridesmaid dresses, wedding gowns and other formal wear size 10 and up are accepted along with accessories such as purses, wraps and jewelry. Donations can be dropped off at the Ladies of Charity Thrift Shop located at 440 Medical Parkway, Lakeway. 512-263-0314. https://laketravisthrift.com.

LAKEWAY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO