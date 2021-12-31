ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Providence changes visitation policy amid rise of COVID-19 cases

By Summer Poole
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Ascension Providence is changing its visitation policy starting Jan. 3, 2022, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mobile.

The following rules will be put into for visitors of non-COVID-19 patients:

Mobile officials urge residents to mask up for the city's MoonPie drop
  • Visitations for non-COVID patients will be limited to two guests per day
  • Visitors must be 18-years-old or older
  • Only one overnight visitor is allowed for surgery patients; none are allowed in ICUs
  • Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including the Labor and Delivery unit
  • ICU visitor hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • End of life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis
  • Visitors must be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness. Anyone exhibiting symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection cannot enter. Screening stations are located at the Discharge entrance in the back of the Lobby in the hospital and at the Building B entrance of the medical office building. After being screened, the visitor will be issued an arm band.
  • Visitors must wear a hospital provided mask/face covering at all times (except eating and drinking), observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently.

The following rules will be put into place for visitors of COVID-19 patients:

  • COVID-19 positive patients may have 1 DESIGNATED visitor for the entire hospitalization. NO EXCHANGES ARE ALLOWED. The visitor must wear appropriate PPE and remain masked the entire time they are in the room.
  • Visitation for patients sickened by COVID-19 is restricted to end-of-life care or special circumstances unless there are mental or physical deficiencies that require a 24 hour caregiver at home. End-of-life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis and in conjunction with the Nurse Manager, House Supervisor or the Administrator on Call.

Ascension Providence said overnight visitors should be prepared to stay within the hospital after 7 p.m. because no re-entry will be allowed.

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

