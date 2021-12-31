Ascension Providence changes visitation policy amid rise of COVID-19 cases

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Ascension Providence is changing its visitation policy starting Jan. 3, 2022, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mobile.

The following rules will be put into for visitors of non-COVID-19 patients:

Visitations for non-COVID patients will be limited to two guests per day

Visitors must be 18-years-old or older

Only one overnight visitor is allowed for surgery patients; none are allowed in ICUs

Visiting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., including the Labor and Delivery unit

ICU visitor hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

End of life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis

Visitors must be screened upon entry for symptoms of illness. Anyone exhibiting symptoms consistent with a COVID-19 infection cannot enter. Screening stations are located at the Discharge entrance in the back of the Lobby in the hospital and at the Building B entrance of the medical office building. After being screened, the visitor will be issued an arm band.

Visitors must wear a hospital provided mask/face covering at all times (except eating and drinking), observe social distancing and sanitize hands frequently.

The following rules will be put into place for visitors of COVID-19 patients:

COVID-19 positive patients may have 1 DESIGNATED visitor for the entire hospitalization. NO EXCHANGES ARE ALLOWED. The visitor must wear appropriate PPE and remain masked the entire time they are in the room.

Visitation for patients sickened by COVID-19 is restricted to end-of-life care or special circumstances unless there are mental or physical deficiencies that require a 24 hour caregiver at home. End-of-life situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis and in conjunction with the Nurse Manager, House Supervisor or the Administrator on Call.

Ascension Providence said overnight visitors should be prepared to stay within the hospital after 7 p.m. because no re-entry will be allowed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.