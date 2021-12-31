Hamden’s Mike Lee makes AHL debut in Bridgeport

Christmas 2011 was over but the Norwalk High boys and girls basketball teams weren’t done celebrating as they each won tournament championships the last week of the year. The NHS boys posted a pair of victories to capture the Masuk Holiday Tournament, while the Lady Bears also recorded back-to-back wins to claim the 10th annual Shelton Holiday tournament. The four victories by the local teams came on four consecutive days beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 27 when the boys team registered a 77-66 opening-round win over Bunnell. Saeed Soulemane led a balanced attack with 15 points to go along with a game-high 16 rebounds. He was one of six Bears in double figures as Jabari Dear scored 14 points, Bobby Stringfellow added 12, Ra’von Shular and Delshawn Wilson each tallied 11 points, and Rasheen Thompson had 10 ... The Norwalk girls also beat Bunnell in their semifinal game the next day 54-43 as senior guard Katie Schmidt scored 12 points and freshman center Denisha Gardener had nine points and seven rebounds. Norwalk only led 33-32 after three quarters, but outscored the Bulldogs 14-2 to begin the final period to open up a 13 point advantage with 2:19 to go.

