Jennifer Garner 'almost lit the kitchen on fire' while making an Ina Garten dish for Christmas

By Lauren Edmonds
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

Jennifer Garner shared the Instagram video with her 11.8 million followers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

  • Jennifer Garner shared a now-viral video of a Christmas cooking mishap to her Instagram account.
  • Garner had attempted to make Ina Garten's recipe for beef bourguignon.
  • She said she nearly "lit the kitchen on fire" after adding doubling the cognac in the recipe.

Jennifer Garner nearly lit her kitchen on fire while making an Ina Garten recipe for Christmas.

The "13 Going on 30" star shared the latest episode of her Instagram series "Pretend Cooking Show," during which she allows her 11.8 million followers to watch her cook her favorite meals. On Wednesday, Garner revealed she had a setback while making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon .

"I don't know when I started making @inagarten's beef bourguignon (from Barefoot in Paris) for Christmas," Garner, 49, wrote in the caption. "It was long enough ago that the smell of this perfect stew makes me feel happy, cozy, and relaxed."

In the video, Garner whizzes around the kitchen as she explains to the audience each step — and mistake — she's made to craft the dish. Garner said she wanted to double the recipe, but that meant she also had to double one main ingredient: cognac.

"This, dear reader, is Cognac," Garner told the camera. "Remember, we are doubling this recipe. I don't know if we need all of this."

Garner then poured the cognac into the pot and attempted to set the liquid on fire to burn the alcohol, but a wall of fire shot up and grazed the top of her oven hood.

"A thousand pardons. Don't. Double. The. Cognac," Garner told the camera. "Can you believe that just happened? That was wild!"

Garner also joked about the incident in the video's caption, writing: "Ina would never!"

Fortunately, the Barefoot Contessa praised Garner in the comment section and admitted that she also slipped up sometimes.

"That's my favorite!!! And I almost set the kitchen on fire every time! Happy New Year!!! Love you," Garten, 73, wrote.

Garner first started her Pretend Cooking Show in 2017. She told The Hollywood Reporter that the Instagram show caused "a slew of industry requests for her to do a real one."

More recently, Garner was thrust into the headlines after Ben Affleck made controversial comments about their previous 13-year marriage. Affleck suggested that he was unhappy in the relationship and turned to excessive drinking as a means to cope.

Affleck later spoke out against "clickbait" articles , and during a Thursday appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" argued that media outlets misunderstood what he said.

The former couple married in 2005 before they divorced in 2018 after having three children: Violet, 16, Seraphine, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Read the original article on Insider

