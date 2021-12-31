Erik Spoelstra on Heat adding Chris Silva, Mario Chalmers, ‘It’s like going back in time’

Chris Silva has made it back to the Heat. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun Sentinel

They were moves Erik Spoelstra never could have anticipated even days ago. But there he was Friday night the Toyota Center, with Mario Chalmers and Chris Silva back on his Miami Heat bench.

“It’s like going back in time,” Spoelstra said ahead of coaching team’s game against the Houston Rockets.

For the second time in two days, the Heat reached into their past for an emergency addition amid the coronavirus breakout on their roster.

This time, Silva, the energetic power forward, was brought aboard on an emergency 10-day contract, a move made a day after the Heat reached an agreement with former Heat point guard Mario Chalmers to join the team on a similar deal.

“We’re glad,” Spoelstra said, “that we were able to add the guys that we were able to add.”

Silva and Chalmers were part group of six G League players added in an attempt to meet the NBA requirement of having at least eight players in uniform.

The Heat got a boost in that regard Friday night, with both Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler back in action.

Lowry, who flew to Houston earlier in the day, exited NBA health-and-safety protocols a week after entering them, missing two games. Butler pushed through an ankle sprain that had him listed as questionable.

“It’s like people coming back from a school break,” Spoelstra said. “Everybody is just excited. It was great to see Kyle in there.”

The Heat failed to meet the eight-player requirement Wednesday, with their game against the San Antonio Spurs postponed. That game was to open a seven-game trip.

“I think the right decisions were made, to take a pause for that one game,” Spoelstra said. “We flew in there into San Antonio, and all the way up until past our walkthrough, it was after lunch, we still had every intention to play that game. Our walkthrough was with five guys. I think that was the most responsible thing to do, in all regards.”

Of the Heat’s core roster, only Lowry, Butler, Tyler Herro, Omer Yurtseven and Caleb Martin were available Friday.

Listed as out due to pandemic-related NBA heath-and-safety protocols were Zylan Cheatham, Marcus Garrett, Udonis Haslem, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent.

Listed as out due to injury were Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (knee), Markieff Morris (neck), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo (knee).

Against that backdrop, the Heat added six G League players this week on emergency 10-day contracts: Silva, Chalmers, veteran NBA 3-point specialist Nik Stauskas, as well as G League journeymen Kyle Guy, Aric Holman and Haywood Highsmith.

Spoelstra was particularly excited about the Silva addition.

“The Chris Silva one was an easy decision,” he said of the forward dealt last March to the Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica. “We’ve been tracking him and following him still, even when he was away from us. It’s very seamless, his reintegration today. In the walkthrough, it feels like he never left. We love him and his personality and everything about it. So that was an easy decision.”

Chalmers, who won 2012 and ‘13 championships with the Heat, has been away from the team since being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies in November 2015 for Beno Udrih.

“I’ve been in touch with ‘Rio since this summer,” Spoelstra said. “He worked out with us a couple of times in August and September. He’s kept himself in good shape. He was able to play a couple of games in the G League.

“He was in Miami. So, again, that seemed like another easy decision. He was ready to go, got on a flight pretty quickly. And even just having him around today, it’s like going back in time. You just go right back into those old routines and everything. It was great to see him here.”