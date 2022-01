When businesses enter a hypergrowth phase, CFOs have to be as much “Chief Growth Officers” as they are “Chief Financial Officers.” Gone are the days when the CFO’s sole focus was improving cost efficiency through data driven results and cutting costs. Financial solvency is obviously essential, but in the past CFOs have been like the parent you don’t want to ask because you know they will say ‘no.’ Today, CFOs need to be at the forefront of building agility and driving the kind of change that will help the business compete and succeed in the future.

