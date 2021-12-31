2021 Year-End Awards Show: Celebrating the best from an unforgettable MMA year

Respawn Entertainment has collected a series of accomplishments from the Apex Legends community over the course of 2021. It's been a long year filled with plenty of ups and downs both in and outside the game world. To cap off 2021, the Apex Legends team took to Twitter to publish the player base's accomplishments via the verified Apex Twitter account on Monday, Dec. 20. In a series of graphics, developers drew attention to some of the most impressive feats achieved this year—including the number of kills made by players and how many Nessie plushes they placed.
