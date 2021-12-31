ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

2021 Year-End Awards Show: Celebrating the best from an unforgettable MMA year

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 2021 finally in the books, one thing is clear as the calendar turns to 2022: MMA gave us plenty to celebrate over an unforgettable year. Join the MMA Fighting staff as...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Respawn Celebrates Year-End Goals in Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment has collected a series of accomplishments from the Apex Legends community over the course of 2021. It's been a long year filled with plenty of ups and downs both in and outside the game world. To cap off 2021, the Apex Legends team took to Twitter to publish the player base's accomplishments via the verified Apex Twitter account on Monday, Dec. 20. In a series of graphics, developers drew attention to some of the most impressive feats achieved this year—including the number of kills made by players and how many Nessie plushes they placed.
VIDEO GAMES
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Announces Wrestler Of Year, Other Year-End Award Winners

Impact announced three year-end award winners during tonight’s part two of “Impact Wrestling Best of 2021.”. The Wrestler of the Year is Josh Alexander. The other nominees were Kenny Omega, Christian Cage, Moose, and Rich Swann. In 2021, Alexander held the X Division Championship from April until September....
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma#Sprint#Google Podcasts
MMA Fighting

Holly Holm explains why debate over best boxer in MMA doesn’t make sense

Max Holloway, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Petr Yan have all been called the best boxer in MMA but there’s only one fighter on the UFC roster who’s about to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm, who will be...
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 273 targeted for Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 9

The UFC is currently targeting a return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for its upcoming UFC 273 card expected on April 9. Multiple sources confirmed the plans when speaking to MMA Fighting on Thursday following an initial report from ESPN. Because of the ongoing pandemic, plans for any...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Legend Announces Surprise Return To The Company

Stick around. WWE has been in business for a very long time now and there have been so many people coming through the ropes at one point or another. A lot of them don’t make much of an impact but there are some who feel like they have been around forever. WWE likes to take care of some of those wrestlers and that seems to be the case again with one of its all time legends.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul: 2022 goals include saving Mayweather Promotions ‘from bankruptcy,’ heal back from ‘carrying the sport of boxing’

Jake Paul has some interesting resolutions and goals for the new year after an unbelievable 2021 campaign. Paul capped off a 3-0 year as a boxer when he knocked former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley completely unconscious in the sixth round of their rematch earlier this month in Tampa, Fla. The rest of the YouTube star’s combat sports year included a decision win over Woodley in August, along with a first-round KO of Ben Askren in April.
TAMPA, FL
MMA Fighting

Ricky Simon responds to Michael Bisping’s post-fight interview criticism: ‘I have the receipts’

Ricky Simon heard what Michael Bisping had to say about their interesting post-fight conversation at UFC Vegas 45. Following Simon’s second-round KO win over Raphael Assuncao earlier this month, the bantamweight contender and Bisping — now color commentator — discussed the finish. In addition, Bisping began to set Simon up for a callout, but first stated that Assuncao was the first ranked opponent that Simon had defeated.
UFC
MMA Fighting

UFC 269 Thrill and Agony video: Kayla Harrison reacts to Amanda Nunes upset loss with F-bomb

If you want to understand just how shocking Julianna Pena’s upset of Amanda Nunes was, just look at the faces of the fighters in the crowd. Pena submitted Nunes in the co-main event of UFC 269 to become the bantamweight champion and snap Nunes’ six-year undefeated streak. A number of UFC stars were at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to watch Pena’s momentous victory, which left Miesha Tate, Aljamain Sterling, Rose Namajunas, and Kayla Harrison in awe.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd targeted for bantamweight bout at UFC 273

Aspen Ladd could soon return to the 135-pound division for a battle against one of bantamweight’s top contenders. A high-stakes matchup between Ladd and Mexican veteran Irene Aldana is being targeted for UFC 273 on April 9 in Brooklyn, New York. Contracts have yet to signed however the bout has been verbally agreed upon, MMA Fighting confirmed following an initial report by ESPN Deportes.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Dana White, Nate Diaz, and other MMA stars react to the sad demise of UFC legend BJ Penn’s father

One of the mixed martial arts’ greatest fighters, BJ Penn has lost someone very close to his heart. BJ Penn is one of the greatest to ever do it in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts and one of the best to grace the UFC octagon. Penn has been the welterweight champion and the lightweight champion. The fighter has lost his father yesterday and shared with the world the sad news.
UFC
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy