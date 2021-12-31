Judge denies medical parole for man convicted of killing 15

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A judge has denied an appeal for medical parole from a Massachusetts man convicted of killing 15 people by setting fire to a rooming house in 1984.

James Carver, 57, who is serving 15 consecutive life terms for second-degree murder in connection with the fire in Beverly, and uses a wheelchair, cited several medical conditions when he applied for release last year, The Salem News reported Thursday.

The state’s prisons commissioner denied the request, concluding that Carver’s medical conditions would not make him incapable of engaging in similar behavior if released.

In a 16-page ruling released Thursday, a Salem Superior Court judge said the commissioner’s findings were fully supported by the available evidence.

Carver’s attorney argued that prisons officials had misrepresented surveillance video of a confrontation between Carver and correctional officers.

According to court records, Carver suffers from dizziness, vertigo, tremors and seizures stemming from brain surgery, has a history of cardiovascular disease, had been treated for skin cancer and has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, and suffered from depression.

Carver could now go to the state Appeals Court.