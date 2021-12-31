Data Center Video on Demand (VoD) Market Is Booming Worldwide | NetApp, LoveFilm, Huawei Technologies, SeaChange

Opportunities in the extended reality display market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the extended reality display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26% to 28%. In this market, augmented reality is expected to remain the largest application, and gaming segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing adoption of extended reality displays in the education and aerospace industries.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO