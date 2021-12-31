ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Stocks inch lower in subdued trading on the last day of 2021

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04dzTD_0dZwN8ZL00
Financial Markets Wall Street FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in New York. Stocks are inching higher in early trading Friday, Dec. 31, the final day of what turned out to be another big year on Wall Street. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

Stocks were slightly lower in thin trading Friday, closing out what has turned out to be another banner year for Wall Street. Energy and banks were among the biggest gainers, a common occurrence for the last month.

The S&P 500 index was down 0.1% as of 12:45 p.m. Eastern, flipping between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.3%.

The vaccine makers were among the better performers Friday, with Pfizer and Moderna both up roughly 2% each. Additional governments had approved their vaccines for younger adults as well as boosters this week.

2021 has been a strong year for stock investors. The S&P 500, which hit its latest record high on Wednesday, is heading for a gain of roughly 27% for the year, or 29% including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the index gained in 2019.

It's also been an eventful year. A wave of consumer demand fueled by the reopening of economies pumped up corporate profits more than expected, which helped keep investors in a buying mood. There was also intense interest in so-called “meme stocks," in which large groups of individual investors bought up shares of beaten-down companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, causing institutional investors like hedge funds to lose billions.

The Federal Reserve and other central banks also helped prop up the market by keeping interest rates extremely low, which makes borrowing money more affordable for both companies as well as consumers.

There are still plenty of challenges going into 2022. They include rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and outbreaks of more contagious variants of the COVID-19 virus..

Trading was very slow. Most investors will not pick up trading until next week, or once fourth-quarter earnings reports start being released in early January.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note inched down to 1.50% from 1.51% Thursday. The bond market will close early, but stock trading will operate on a normal schedule.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Business
Motley Fool

2 Big Stock Market Predictions for 2022

Value stocks haven't been the best place to keep your money in recent years, and the Federal Reserve seems to think it will be able to get inflation under control rather quickly. But in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Dec. 13, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel discusses why he thinks inflation might stick around for a while and value stocks could finally have their time to shine in 2022.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Stock Trading#Interest Rates#Inflation#Nasdaq#Gamestop#Amc Entertainment#The Federal Reserve#Treasury
investing.com

U.S. Markets Slide to a Lower Close in a Quiet Finish to a Loud Market Year

Investing.com - Major U.S. indices closed lower in a late dip on the last day of 2021, a muted finish to a full volume year. The S&P 500 finished at 4766, down .26%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 60 points or .16%, and the NASDAQ Composite traded down 97 points, or .6% lower. The small-cap Russell 2000 ended down .15%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.09% to $44.49 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,766.18 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shed 1.27% to $1,056.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $186.71 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Stock Market Saw Big Gains In 2021; Here's Why 2022 Could Be Another Winner

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better than other indexes Friday, but it was the S&P 500 that closed 2021 as the top major stock market index. History suggests 2022 could be another strong year for investors. While it ended the day with a minor loss of 0.3%, the S&P 500 closed the year…
STOCKS
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS U.S. stocks ring out 2021 on a quiet note

Dec 31 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. U.S. STOCKS RING OUT 2021 ON A QUIET NOTE (1604 EST/2104 GMT) Wall Street major indexes ended modestly red in light trading on...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) inched 0.95% higher to $253.98 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.61% to 15,644.97 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.16% to 36,338.30. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $243.51 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Forbes

S&P 500 Notches 70 All-Time Highs In Biden’s First Year

The S&P 500 closed at 4,766, which was an increase of 1,010 points or 26.9% for the year and a gain of 90% over three years. It notched 70 record highs during the year with a closing high point of 4,793 this past Wednesday and an intra-day high of 4,809 just a day ago.
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
78K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy