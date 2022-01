Selena Gomez is a woman of many talents. Not only is she well-known for her singing and acting, but the beauty brand mogul also recently launched her own makeup line, Rare Beauty. If that doesn't mark success we don't know what does. Gomez's most recent food endeavors also have fans' attention, namely her Serendipity ice cream collaboration and now, the hit show "Selena + Chef," that is taking over the culinary world. The HBO Max series highlights Gomez throughout her cooking journey by bringing in the world's most noteworthy chefs to help her around the kitchen. The second and third season of the series show Gomez's improvement, utilizing tips and tricks from her guest stars.

