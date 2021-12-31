Jets' Jamison Crowder: Unlikely to play Sunday

The Jets will likely be without their top three receivers again on Sunday against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers as rookie WR Elijah Moore will not be activated from Injured Reserve and WR Jamison Crowder is doubtful with a calf injury that caused him to miss last week's game against the Jaguars.
With only a few days left before the Jets host the Buccaneers in a Week 17 showdown at MetLife Stadium, it's looking more and more like New York will be missing two of their top wideouts once again. Both Jamison Crowder (calf) and Elijah Moore (quad, COVID-19) have been kept...
The number of players on the Jets Reserve/COVID-19 list continues to dwindle. Head coach Robert Saleh is hopeful that Quinnen Williams, Tyler Kroft, Bryce Hall and LayRoy Reynolds will be among the next group of players to be activated before Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers. “They’re not 100 percent...
The Washington Football Team added another tragic chapter this week to an already difficult season when the club learned the brother of defensive end Montez Sweat was killed Tuesday in Henrico, Va., according to police. Anthony Sweat, 27, of Stone Mountain, Ga., was pronounced dead after police in Henrico County,...
Former Green Bay Packers fullback Fred Cone passed away this morning, the team announced. He was 95 years old. Cone had been the oldest living former Packers player. A franchise Hall of Famer, he played for Green Bay from 1951-57 before finishing his NFL tenure with the Dallas Cowboys in 1960.
The NFL MVP race has tightened up in recent weeks, with NFL stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes and Jonathan Taylor all having compelling cases to take home the hardware. Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Richard Sherman, who has his own podcast, weighed in on who he thinks the NFL MVP should be. Sherman’s teammate Brady won’t like his pick.
Earlier today, Vikings backup quarterback Sean Mannion was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. This news couldn’t have come at a better time for Mike Zimmer and his Minnesota squad as QB1 Kirk Cousins was moved to the list with a positive test this morning. Just a couple hours after...
The Steelers need a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger, but per one team insider, that replacement may already be on the team. Mason Rudolph was originally drafted as a long-term project, thought to eventually one day take over for Roethlisberger as he entered his late-30’s. Well, Roethlisberger has played longer than expected, while Rudolph hasn’t made the necessary transition an easy one.
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac grew up rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a notable week for the Steelers, as their fan base came to realize that this could be Ben Roethlisberger’s final home game. Roethlisberger admitted to reporters that all signs are pointing...
There's been lots of chatter over the last couple of days regarding the Chicago Bears' next possible head coach. Of course Matt Nagy still needs to be fired first and he could always be back next year thanks to the crazy decisions in the Bears' front office that happen on a consistent basis.
Following the firing of former Jacksonville head coach Urban Meyer, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich quickly emerged as a frontrunner to take over the job. Earlier this week, the Jaguars requested permission to interview the Tampa Bay assistant. While it’s currently uncertain if Leftwich will accept the opportunity, this is...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to action this past weekend against the Carolina Panthers after missing the previous eight games with an ankle injury and a league-sanctioned suspension. He didn’t skip a beat when he stepped on the field last Sunday, hauling in 10 catches for a...
Back in April, the Cleveland Browns signed Jadeveon Clowney to a one-year contract. That ended up being a very wise move. Clowney has bounced back from his disappointing 2020 campaign, racking up 29 tackles, 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in his first year with the Browns. Speaking to reporters...
A former NFL pro-turned-analyst has called on Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton to retire following the 2021 season. Cam Newton will be watching from the sidelines initially when the Carolina Panthers travel to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. The former NFL MVP hasn’t done enough to keep Sam Darnold out of the equation since returning and Matt Rhule saw enough during the USC product’s time under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to name him the starter.
