Snow blast of up to 9 inches expected to hit Chicago area Saturday

A salt spreader treats a side street in Homewood Tuesday afternoon as the area received its first measurable snow of the season. The wet snow made streets slick and travel slow. Paul Eisenberg / Daily Southtown

The Chicago area will get its first blast of hard-core winter to greet the new year, with up to 9 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, forecasters said, creating hazardous travel conditions.

The city and surrounding suburbs will have a bull’s-eye over it, caught between a winter storm sweeping in from the southwest, and a northeasterly wind blasting from Lake Michigan, creating a lake effect snow machine of up to an inch per hour.

“Winter has finally arrived,” weather service meteorologist Brett Borchardt said. “We knew it was going to happen at some point.”

Precipitation will likely start as rain south of the city Saturday morning, before changing over to a wet, heavy snow by late morning, and lasting through midnight. A swath of 4 to 8 inches of accumulation is likely from west of the city, south to Kankakee, north to the Wisconsin border, and into northwest Indiana, with lesser amounts to the north and south.

Forecasters advised avoiding travel, especially during the most intense snowfall, from about noon to 8 p.m. Saturday. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, strongest near Lake Michigan, could create near-blizzardlike poor visibility, with blowing and drifting snow.

After a warmer than usual Friday, with an expected high near 49 degrees, temperatures were expected to drop to 19 overnight, before reaching a high of 38 Saturday. But then temperatures could plunge, falling into the teens or single digits by Sunday morning. Wind chills may hit 5 to 15 degrees below zero Sunday night, before rebounding to a more normal range Monday and Tuesday.

“For anyone waiting at a bus stop or outside Monday morning, it’s important to dress in layers and limit your time outside,” Borchardt said.

For those alarmed by the late arrival of snow in Chicago this winter, fear not. More chances for snow are expected by Wednesday or Thursday.

“We’re settling back into a more typical pattern for Chicago,” Borchardt said.

The Illinois Department of Transportation warned to expect extremely slick roads and poor visibility, especially with a wintry mix between I-80 and I-70, and urged drivers to consider postponing unnecessary travel. Fog and freezing drizzle, especially on bridges, were also possible around Rockford and points northwest, the weather service warned. Ice jams were likely on the Rock, Fox, and Kankakee rivers.

For those who must travel, officials urged drivers to slow down and increase the distance between vehicles, and to make sure someone knows your route and schedule. They also suggested packing each vehicle with emergency supplies including a cellphone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper.

In case of emergency, drivers in Chicago may dial *999 for help.

