Lineup Change: Several Performers Pull Out Of Nashville New Year's Eve Bash

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The lineup for Jack Daniels New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash celebration has had some last-minute changes after several performers pulled out of Friday night's show.

The Zac Brown Band , Elle King and Sam Hunt were all scheduled to perform at the Bicentennial Mall during the festivities, but they will no longer be taking the stage, FOX 17 reports. Instead, Lady A will perform at the venue.

The Zac Brown Band took to social media Thursday (December 30) night to explain their decision to pull out of the show, informing fans that Zac Brown recently tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are deeply disappointed to share that Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at Nashville's Big Bash tomorrow night on CBS," the statement read. "Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19. While we were very excited to join the incredible lineup of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We're looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year."

The post concluded with a message to ring in the new year: "We wish everyone a safe, healthy and happy 2022!"

The Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash will be hosted by Bobby Bones and co-hosted by Entertainment Tonight 's Rachel Smith . The night will feature nearly 50 performances from artists at locations around Music City. The five-hour event will be broadcast on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. For more information, visit the event's website .

Earlier this week, event organizers announced that anyone attending the New Year's Eve bash are required to show a negative COVID-19 test, dated either December 30 or 31, or volunteer proof of vaccination. Masks are also encouraged for anyone attending the event.

Tennessee Insider
1d ago

At least Zach Brown was man enough too own up to having COVID. I see no one at the venue wearing Masks regardless of their status. SH** Happens. GO FIGURE

