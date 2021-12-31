Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wintry precipitation possible today Cold Wind Chills on the way too As colder air arrives, our chance of light precipitation may include patches of light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain for a brief time, upon the change over to snow before it ends. Ground temperatures are still warm, and amounts should be light, so most impacts are expected to be minimal. That said, as temperatures fall below freezing, and especially heading into the evening hours, when they will stay below freezing and get colder, there may be some potential then for light accumulations of snow, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. This dusting could potentially impact some untreated roadways or at least be cause for concern when driving. The best chance of encountering a light dusting looks to be in southern Kentucky along the Tennessee border, mainly along and south of a line from Murray to Hopkinsville. The cold air will plummet wind chills into the teens and 20s today, on their way to single digits and teens by the start of the work and school day on Monday.

GIBSON COUNTY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO