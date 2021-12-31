Flood Watch issued for Switzerland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 11:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Wayne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, southeast Ohio and West Virginia, including the following counties, in northeast Kentucky, Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence KY. In southeast Ohio, Athens, Gallia, Jackson OH, Lawrence OH, Meigs, Vinton and Washington. In West Virginia, Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson WV, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Upshur, Wayne, Wirt and Wood. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0