Adams County, OH

Flood Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Pike, Scioto by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-01 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: People in the watch area, especially those living in areas prone to flooding,...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Barren, Edmonson, Green, Hart, Metcalfe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barren; Edmonson; Green; Hart; Metcalfe The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Green County in central Kentucky Southeastern Hart County in central Kentucky Northern Barren County in south central Kentucky Northwestern Metcalfe County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Edmonson County in south central Kentucky * Until 1245 PM CST. * At 1208 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southeast of Brownsville, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Three Springs. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARREN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bureau, Carroll, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, McDonough, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 20:59:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-02 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Bureau; Carroll; Hancock; Henderson; Henry; McDonough; Mercer; Putnam; Rock Island; Warren; Whiteside WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, light snow continues with storm total accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 25 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel is difficult on partially or totally snow and ice covered roads.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Floyd, Patrick, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 02:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Floyd; Patrick; Pulaski A SHOWER WILL AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL PULASKI...SOUTHERN FLOYD...CARROLL AND WESTERN PATRICK COUNTIES At 139 AM EST, a shower was located near Woodlawn, or near Hillsville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this shower. Locations impacted include Hillsville Floyd Indian Valley Fancy Gap Ararat Willis and Allisonia. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 22:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick Wintry precipitation possible today Cold Wind Chills on the way too As colder air arrives, our chance of light precipitation may include patches of light freezing drizzle or light freezing rain for a brief time, upon the change over to snow before it ends. Ground temperatures are still warm, and amounts should be light, so most impacts are expected to be minimal. That said, as temperatures fall below freezing, and especially heading into the evening hours, when they will stay below freezing and get colder, there may be some potential then for light accumulations of snow, mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. This dusting could potentially impact some untreated roadways or at least be cause for concern when driving. The best chance of encountering a light dusting looks to be in southern Kentucky along the Tennessee border, mainly along and south of a line from Murray to Hopkinsville. The cold air will plummet wind chills into the teens and 20s today, on their way to single digits and teens by the start of the work and school day on Monday.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, NW Blount, North Sevier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hamblen; Hawkins; Jefferson; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee and southwest Virginia. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in heavy bursts of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Dade, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 21:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Dade; Walker The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Walker County in northwestern Georgia Northern Dade County in northwestern Georgia * Until 1000 PM EST. * At 951 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Stephensville, or over Trenton, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Trenton, Rossville, Chickamauga, Lookout Mountain, Fairview, Stephensville, Chattanooga Valley, New England, Morganville, Hooker, Cole City and Wildwood. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
DADE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chill values Sunday night and Monday morning are likely to be in the 20s, about 50 degrees colder than today. This will be the coldest air of the season so far for the area and will impact people and pets as well.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Nelson WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Central Virginia Blue Ridge, and Nelson County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Marion, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 13:08:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 13:30:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Marion; Taylor The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in central Kentucky Northeastern Taylor County in central Kentucky * Until 130 PM EST. * At 108 PM EST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Campbellsville, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion and northeastern Taylor Counties, including the following locations... Mannsville, Wooleyville, Spurlington, Bradfordsville, Phillipsburg, Salleetown and Merrimac. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
MARION COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 14:51:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Cumberland; Monroe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CST FOR WESTERN CLINTON...SOUTHEASTERN MONROE AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 151 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles north of Burkesville to 10 miles north of Celina, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Burkesville, Leslie, Littrell, Desda, Modoc, Blythe, Ellington, Grider, Decide and Hobart. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Clay, Leslie, Letcher, Martin, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 18:30:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clay; Leslie; Letcher; Martin; Perry; Pike FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through late tonight. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kentucky, south central Kentucky and southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, in northeast Kentucky, Martin. In south central Kentucky, McCreary and Whitley. In southeast Kentucky, Bell, Clay, Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Knox, Leslie, Letcher, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of creeks and streams will be possible. Isolated flash flooding is also possible, especially south of Highway 80 along and west of I-75.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 10:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Scioto FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast Kentucky and South Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Northeast Kentucky, Lewis. In South Central Ohio, Adams and Scioto. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM EST, local law enforcement reported minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, New Boston, Vanceburg, Greenup, South Webster, Camp Dix, Rome, Head of Grassy, Rosemount, Franklin Furnace, Sciotodale, Clarktown, Tollesboro, Garrison, Rexton, Tannery, Buena Vista in Scioto County and Saint Paul.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 311 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PERRY COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Magoffin, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 18:07:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Magoffin; Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of some area roads, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Adams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 16:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of Northeast Kentucky and South Central Ohio, including the following counties, in Northeast Kentucky, Lewis. In South Central Ohio, Adams and Scioto. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 449 PM EST, local law enforcement reported minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, New Boston, Vanceburg, Greenup, South Webster, Camp Dix, Rome, Head of Grassy, Rosemount, Franklin Furnace, Sciotodale, Clarktown, Tollesboro, Garrison, Rexton, Tannery, Buena Vista in Scioto County and Saint Paul.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Leslie, Magoffin, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-01 17:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-01 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Leslie; Magoffin; Pike FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1100 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of some area roads, rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. It will take several hours for all the water from these storms to work through local drainage systems. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 404 PM EST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie.
LESLIE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 06:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-02 21:08:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Perry; Pike FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Kentucky, including the following areas, Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry and Pike. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 311 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain fell due to earlier showers and thunderstorms. Flooding is occurring in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Pikeville, Hazard, Prestonsburg, Jackson, Hindman, Estill, Coal Run Village, Martin, Pippa Passes, Forest Hills, Wayland, Allen, Buckhorn, Handshoe, Bolyn, Betty, Mid, Bosco, Garret and Mousie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PERRY COUNTY, KY

