Louisiana State

Louisiana Judge Michelle Odinet Resigns Over Shocking Racial Slur Video

By Kelly Weill
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago

A Louisiana judge has resigned weeks after footage from her home appeared to show her repeatedly using the N-word and comparing a burglary suspect to a “roach.” Michelle Odinet was Lafayette City Court Judge until Dec. 31, when...

www.thedailybeast.com

HuffingtonPost

Judge Resigns Over Racist Home Video Capturing N-Word Use

Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet resigned Friday, weeks after a video surfaced that depicted her using racist remarks as she and her family watched security footage of an attempted burglary at their home. “I take full responsibility for the hurtful words used to describe the individual who burglarized the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette City Judge Odinet Resigns

Three weeks after she was caught on video using a racist slur, Lafayette City Judge Michelle Odinet has resigned her post. Odinet's attorney, Dane Ciolino, confirmed Odinet's resignation to KPEL Friday. "She knows this is the end of her public service, but she also knows it's the start of her...
LAFAYETTE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Lafayette Judge resigns after using a racial slur to describe attempted burglary at her home

The Lafayette city court judge under fire for a video in which she can be heard off-camera uttering a racial slur resigns – effective immediately. The cell phone video, shot inside Judge Michelle Odinet’s home, shows a TV screen on which people are watching home security video of someone attempting to burglarize the house. That’s when the inflammatory words are heard. Odinet had been on forced leave without pay. Her resignation is immediate.
LAFAYETTE, LA
TheWrap

CNN Producer Accused of Improper Conduct With a Minor Resigns

Rick Saleeby, who is accused of improper conduct related to at least one minor, resigned from CNN before a Project Veritas story on his behavior came out two weeks ago, according to a network representative. The spokesperson confirmed to TheWrap, “Rick Saleeby does not work for CNN. He resigned from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
neworleanssun.com

US judge resigns over racist comments towards robbery suspect

Judge Michelle Odinet apologized for causing ?pain? with her words after she compared a black burglary suspect to a cockroach. An American judge who was caught using the N-word to describe a black burglar who tried breaking into her car has resigned and apologized for her comments. Lafayette, Louisiana City...
LAFAYETTE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Judge Scoffs at 3 White Michigan Cops Who Claimed Discrimination

A U.S. district court in Michigan has dismissed a lawsuit filed by three white male police officers against the Michigan State Police Department. The officers—Robert Hahn, Michael Caldwell and Michael McCormick—claimed they were discriminated against because of their race and sex. The men, who had been with the force since 1990, said that the department’s director colonel, Joe Gasper, made an announcement in 2019 that the department was “way too white and way too male” and created an initiative to increase diversity. The trio said that when they spoke out about affirmative action, one officer was demoted and another was fired. But an internal police probe found that the two were punished for violating departmental policy about the promotion process. Federal Judge Robert J. Jonker said there was no evidence that the diversity initiative had anything to do with the professional trajectory of the officers.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Slur#Sedative#Racism#Cnn
Essence

Disgraced Judge Who Hurled Racial Slurs Replaced By Black Judge

Many have demanded Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle M. Odinet resign from her position, however she has chosen to take an unpaid leave of absence. A Lafayette judge who was heard on video spewing racial slurs has been replaced by a Black judge, at least temporarily. This comes after many...
POLITICS
Bossip

New Orleans DA Launches ‘Full Review’ Of Every Case Racist Judge Michelle Odinet Handled As A Prosecutor

Last week, Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet went from being an officer of the court to being a defendant in the court of public opinion because it turns out judges who get caught on film singing the n-word around like it was a new O-merica COVID variant are not viewed favorably, particularly, to melanated people who might find themselves their courtrooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Local prosecutor announces review of previous cases handled by Louisiana judge who used n-word in video

New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams has ordered a review of cases handled by embattled Judge Michelle Odnet when she previously served as a prosecutor – following her repeated use of the n-word in a leaked video. The Lafayette City Court judge was suspended from the role without pay last week for her comments, which drew significant media attention.Ms Odinet, who had been in the job for just over a year, was caught using racist jokes and slurs with her family, as they watched security footage of a Black man attempting to break into their home. On the recording,...
LAW
92.9 THE LAKE

Son Of Judge Odinet Gets The Boot From LSU Track Team

On the same day his mother was barred by the Louisiana State Supreme Court, ABC 2 Baton Rouge reported Elijah Odinet got the boot from Louisiana State University’s track team. As previously reported Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet has been placed on administrative leave, with no pay, when a video of her shouting racial slurs and epithets went viral. Judge Odinet was watching footage from a surveillance camera at her home that filmed a Black man trying to break into her house. The former judge admitted it is her voice that is heard saying “We have a n -----; it’s a n-----, like a roach” as a few people were filmed watching the crime unfold.
LOUISIANA STATE
blavity.com

Judge Vanessa Harris Becomes Lafayette’s First Black City Judge After Judge Accused Of Spewing Racial Slurs

The Louisiana Supreme court has appointed the city of Lafayette’s first Black municipal judge, KLFY 10 reports. Judge Vanessa Harris will temporarily fill in for City Judge Michelle Odinet after she was heard on video spewing racist obscenities when an attempted car burglary took place outside her residence. She has since been suspended while an investigation is underway regarding her behavior.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Bossip

Louisiana Supreme Court Appoints Vanessa Harris As First Black Judge Ever To Replace Racist Soup Cookie Michelle Odinet

Kinda hate that it had to happen this way but also, karma *Kanye shrug*. Last week, BOSSIP reported on the racist rant that now-former-Judge Michelle Odinet went on in a viral video while ki-ki’ing with her family about a home invasion. God only knows how many times the clip has been shared online at this point but the internet has done its thing and her time on the bench has come to a disgraceful end. According to The Daily Beast, Odinet was disqualified by the Louisana Supreme Court on Friday. Moreover, Odinet’s son Elijah was also kicked off of the LSU track team as he was clearly heard calling the Black man in the video a “ni**er”. Michelle Odinet being barred from the court means she can no longer practice judiciary duties.
CONGRESS & COURTS
LSU Reveille

Gov. Edwards calls for Lafayette judge to resign following use of racial slurs

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards called for Judge Michelle Odinet to resign at his end of year press conference on Dec. 16. Odinet, a Lafayette city judge, sparked nationwide outrage after a video was released of her and her family watching security footage of a recent burglary that took place in their driveway. In the video, she can be heard saying “we have a n*****; it’s a n*****, like a roach.”
LAFAYETTE, LA
thehayride.com

By The Way, On The Michelle Odinet Situation…

…Robert Handy was the attempted burglar who invaded Judge Odinet’s property and, before he was tackled and held by members of the Odinet family, broke into her car. Possibly attempting to steal the vehicle, if not pilfer whatever was inside. While everybody in Louisiana has tied themselves in knots...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

